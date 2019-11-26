NEWS: Hosts Croatia face Hungary and Romania in the group stage following Tuesday’s draw in Vienna

Draw made for European Wheelchair Handball Nations’ Tournament

Host nation Croatia will take on Hungary and Romania in the group stage of the European Wheelchair Handball Nations’ Tournament when the event throws off in Zagreb in December.

The Croatians, runners-up in the competition last year, were drawn alongside their opponents in Group A of the competition following Tuesday’s draw at the EHF headquarters in Vienna.

Holders Portugal, winners in 2018, face two-time champions the Netherlands in Group B, with Slovenia completing the line-up in the second group.

Each nation will play two matches in the group phase with the top two teams in each group advancing to the semi-finals. The teams finishing in third place will play each other to decide who finishes in fifth place.

The fourth edition of the competition gets under way on Saturday, 14 December with the semi-finals and final taking place the following day.

TEXT: