MIDWEEK PREVIEW: The Ukrainian champions face a must-win game in round 10 of the VELUX EHF Champions League to keep any hopes of a Last 16 spot

Motor seek first win against Porto

FC Porto Sofarma have lost only once in the past five games and are now eyeing a top-four place in group B of the VELUX EHF Champions League.

Their opponents in Wednesday’s game are HC Motor Zaporozhye, who are trying to stay in contention for the Last 16 and must do something they haven’t done so far this season - win a match.

In another midweek match, Orlen Wisla Plock are visiting IFK Kristianstad in group D with mainly the honour at stake.

GROUP B

HC Motor Zaporozhye (UKR) vs FC Porto Sofarma (POR)

Wednesday 27 November, 18:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

if Motor lose and Vardar win against Veszprém, the Ukrainian side is out of contention for a Last 16 berth

despite a 32:32 draw against Kiel last week, Motor’s record winless run was extended to 12 games

Porto only lost once in their past five games and are fifth in the standings with 10 points, two behind second-place Veszprém

in their first game against Porto this season Motor came back from behind to earn a 35:35 draw

GROUP D

IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)

Wednesday 27 November, 19.00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

Regardless the result on Wednesday, Wisla Plock will advance to the play-offs as the second-ranked team in group D

Kristianstad can still finish the group in third

Plock secured their place in the play-offs with a 27:24 win at home against GOG last weekend, Kristianstad won 29:26 in Schaffhausen

