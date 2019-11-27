NEWS: Metz hosting Rostov, and Györ taking on Brest will be the highlights when the main round of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2019/20 begins in the last weekend of January

Main round throws off with top clashes in 2020

Handball fans will be in for a real treat in the final weekend of January 2020 when the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2019/20 returns to action from a two-month break.

The main round will start with several eye-catching matchups.

In group 1, Metz Handball will host Rostov-Don on Saturday 25 January for a repeat of last year’s semi at the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 in Budapest.

Metz start the main round on six points, Rostov on five, as this match is important for both teams to further improve their positions in the battle for quarter-final spots.

Elsewhere in group 1, Vipers Kristiansand meet Team Esbjerg in a Scandinavian derby, and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria face CSM Bucuresti, with both matches also scheduled for Saturday 25 January.

In group 2, defending champions Györi Audi ETO KC will take on Brest Bretagne Handball on Sunday 26 January in a highly anticipated clash between the only teams which didn’t drop a single point in the group matches.

Both teams begin with the maximum eight points to their account, and even though they are both strong favourites to make it through to the quarter-final, neither of them will want to start 2020 with a defeat.

Main round action will already start on Friday 24 January in Romania, where SCM Ramnicu Valcea and RK Krim Mercator contest the first match of the new calendar year. In the remaining group 2 match, Buducnost and IK Sävehof lock horns on Saturday 25 January.

Go to ehfCL.com for the full schedule.

