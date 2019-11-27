«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

27.11.2019, 19:10
Motor earn first win in 10 months
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP B REVIEW: Motor Zaporozhye put their first win in the column this season with a 33:29 outing against Porto.

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»FC Porto Sofarma
»HC Motor Zaporozhye
»
 

Motor earn first win after ten months

Porto’s quest for a top 4 placement in the group was quashed by Motor, who controlled the game and took advantage of Porto’s injury woes with a 33:29 win.

  • Motor last victory in the VELUX EHF Champions League was in February, stopping a 12-game winless game
  • Elverum remain the only winless team in the European top competition this season
  • Porto did not lead once against Motor in the game
  • Igor Soroka was Motor’s top scorer, with eight goals

GROUP B

HC Motor Zaporozhye (UKR) vs FC Porto Sofarma (POR) 33:29 (19:16)

It was a crucial game for both sides, but for very different reasons: Porto needed the win to improve their challenge for a top 4 place in the standings, while Motor had to take the two points only to stay alive.

The two teams traded early blows, but it was Motor who had the upper hand, as their 78 per cent efficiency lifted them to a 6:3 lead. An undermanned Porto side, who only had 11 players on the sheet due to injuries to key contributors did not back down and fired from all cylinders, 8:7, knowing they had to produce a monster game to balance their lack of depth out.

But Motor continued to pound and forced Porto’s coach, Magnus Andersson, to take a time-out when the Ukrainian side was already boasting a 14:10 lead. It was Porto’s back line composed of Andre Gomes, Rui Silva Sousa and Miguel Martins who carried the load, but Motor still boasted a 19:16 lead at the break.

A 3:0 run to throw off the second half saw Porto tie the game, but ultimately their lack of solutions, highlighted even more after Daymaro Salina was sent off, was their undoing. Riding Barys Pukhouski’s hot streak, Motor engineered a 9:3 run to claim their first win since February and improve their slim chances for a Last 16 berth.

After the 33:29 win, Motor close the gap to the sixth place to five points, while Porto are still fifth, with ten points.


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / tj
 
Share
CONTACT FORM