28.11.2019, 15:50
Crucial game in the Portuguese capital
FEATURE: Sporting CP line player Tiago Rocha is confident of success ahead of a critical match against IK Sävehof this weekend.

Crucial game in the Portuguese capital

This Saturday is crunch time for Sporting CP and IK Sävehof. At 17:00 CET (live on ehfTV.com) the João Rocha Pavilion will be the stage for a vital match that will decide which of the two group C teams reaches the elimination round alongside Bidasoa Irun and gets a shot at the VELUX EHF Champions League Last 16.

Both teams go into the match with 12 points, but Sävehof have the advantage of knowing they secured a comfortable 29:24 win in the first leg back in September.

Sporting line player Tiago Rocha has not forgotten that result.

“We had a lot of difficulties with their aggressive defence in Sweden. We played our worst game of the season against Sävehof and this time we want to give everything and win. Only then we can fight to achieve the same goal as last year”, he said.

This is because the main goal of Sporting CP in this edition of the Champions League is to "match what we did last year, we want to reach the play-off and cross with a team from group A or B", Rocha added.

“The accumulation of experience could make a difference”

Rocha believes that all the experience accumulated in this European competition could make a difference in Saturday's game.

“I think every Champions League game gives us new experiences and the accumulation of that experience could make a difference against Sävehof. I think it will be a very important factor,” said the Portuguese international.

Asked about the arrival of coach Thierry Anti from HBC Nantes at the start of the season, and possible changes in team strategy, Rocha would not go into detail. However, he highlighted a “stronger defence with a lot of transitions”.

“Last year we had a great season too. But with the experience that Thierry gained at the helm of one of the best French teams, I think it gives us more maturity and positive experience for a competition like the Champions League,” said the 34-year-old line player.

Sporting’s success is part of a handball renaissance in Portugal. So what does Rocha think has changed?

“There is a greater investment into handball by the main teams in Portugal. With great coaches and great players, the results of this investment are in everyone's sight,” he said.

“FC Porto are having a great Champions League, so are we, Benfica have qualified for the EHF Cup group stage, the Portuguese national team qualified for the EHF EURO 2020 and all of this is very good for handball and for Portuguese sport in general,” Rocha concluded.


TEXT: Tiago Nogueira / jh
 
