2019-20 Men's Champions League

29.11.2019, 10:20

One play-off ticket still at stake « Go back » Print Version



GROUP C/D PREVIEW: Only one ticket for the elimination matches is still up for grabs, when groups C and D in the VELUX EHF Champions League play their last matches this weekend.

» EHF CL Channel More information on » 2019-20 Men's CL

» Group Phase

Read more » GROUP C/D PREVIEW: Only one ticket for the elimination matches is still up for grabs, when groups C and D in the VELUX EHF Champions League play their last matches this weekend. Tweet

One play-off ticket still at stake With Bidasoa Irun’s place atop group C secured, all eyes will be on Lisbon on Saturday as Sporting CP and IK Sävehof face off to decide who will join them in the elimination round of groups C and D. In group D, only honour is at stake as group winners C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti and Orlen Wisla Plock have both booked their spots in the elimination round. This weekend Chekhovskie medvedi receive Kadetten Schaffhausen on Saturday, before GOG host Dinamo on Sunday. GROUP C HC Eurofarm Rabotnik (MKD) vs Bidasoa Irun (ESP)

Saturday 30 November, 17:30 CET, live on ehfTV.com Irun go into this clash with no pressure as they have already secured top spot, thanks to a nine-game unbeaten run

Rabotnik will hope to end their first season in the top flight with a third home victory and potentially move off the foot of the group

their first meeting in September was a tight affair, in which the Spanish side snatched a one-goal win

Irun suffered just their second loss of the season on Wednesday, falling 30:24 to La Rioja Sporting CP (POR) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)

Saturday 30 November, 18:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com with the two teams level on 12 points, this result will decide who finishes second in the group and progresses to the knockout round

a 29:24 victory for Sävehof in September’s reverse fixture means a draw is enough for them to qualify

if Sporting win, they will face group D winners Dinamo Bucuresti for a place in the last 16 for the second year running

in domestic action, Sporting beat Boa Hora 34:26 on Wednesday, while Sävehof may have had one eye on Saturday’s task as they lost 35:30 at home against Alingsas on Tuesday Tatran Presov (SVK) vs Cocks (FIN)

Saturday 30 November, 18:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com these sides meet to decide who will finish fourth in the group

if Cocks can manage at least a draw, they will better last season’s record of six points and fifth place

the Finnish side won the reverse fixture 29:27, but have failed to earn a point away from home

Presov beat SKP Bratislava 30:24 on Wednesday in the Slovakian league, while Cocks beat PIF 34:22 in the Finnish league a day earlier GROUP D Chekhovskie medvedi (RUS) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI)

Saturday 30 November, 14:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com both teams have six points so the winner will avoid finishing sixth and last in the group. If the match is a draw, Schaffhausen finish fifth and Chekhov sixth

Schaffhausen won the first match between the two teams 32:23 at home

Schaffhausen took the lead in the Swiss league on Wednesday through a 30:21 away win against St. Otmar St. Gallen, while Chekhov won 33:20 away against Akbuzat GOG (DEN) vs C. S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)

Sunday 1 December, 16:50 CET, live on ehfTV.com Dinamo are sure to reach the elimination matches as group winners, while GOG will finish third

GOG left wing Emil Jakobsen is the current top scorer in the Champions League with 58 goals

GOG won their latest Danish league match 39:36 at home against Fredericia HK on Wednesday, while Dinamo defeated CSM Faragas 46:26 in the Romanian league on Thursday

TEXT: Chris O'Reilly & Peter Bruun / jh



Share Tweet TEXT: