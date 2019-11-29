«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

29.11.2019, 17:10
Luka Karabatic: “The results show our commitment”
«Go back »Print Version


FEATURE: In the build-up to the Match of the Week against Barça on Sunday, PSG captain Luka Karabatic reflects on the successful first half of the season and his new role in the team

» »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»Paris Saint-Germain HB
»Luka Karabatic
»
 

Luka Karabatic: “The results show our commitment”

Not everyone might have noticed that the VELUX EHF Champions League is going into its final round of the calendar year 2019 this weekend.

Even some players have not been aware.

“Now that you say it…,” Paris Saint-Germain HB captain Luka Karabatic says with a laugh.

For him and his team, the last round of the year is not just any round: PSG are hosting Barça for Match of the Week on Sunday at 17:00 CET (live on ehfTV.com).

The Spanish side is the only team to have defeated the French champions this season, back in October.

“We lost but didn’t feel we were that far off. You have to remember that we played without many important players, like Mikkel Hansen and Sander Sagosen,” the younger of the Karabatic brothers says about the 36:32 defeat in Palau Blaugrana last month.

Start of the season has been spotless

Other than the defeat in Spain, the start of the season has been spotless for Paris. They compiled eight wins in the VELUX EHF Champions League and 11 straight victories in the domestic Lidl Starligue.

“If I had to give ourselves a rating, it would be pretty high. We’ve been able to remain focused all the way so far, and that was not easy with players getting injured,” says Karabatic, who is sharing time on the line player position with Kamil Syprzak, since Henrik Toft Hansen has been missing for a while due to a concussion.

“But us getting results in those conditions shows how committed we are to the team,” he adds. “Mikkel playing on the right back position, wingers taking centre back duties, everybody is willing to help so that the team can move forward.”

Karabatic and his new role in the team

Apart from players appearing in different positions, Karabatic himself had to learn how to deal with his new role in the team.

Since the start of the season he has been the captain of PSG, a rather remarkable choice as Karabatic is not known for being the most outspoken of persons.

However, the move has worked out pretty well.

“I have not changed my personality, I’m still the same,” Karabatic says. “I think that I do talk a little bit more, but we’re a team full of great professionals. They don’t need me to tell them what to do or how to behave on the court.”

Anyway, the 31-year-old Karabatic calls it “a symbolic position.”

“I have to give my best on the court all the time. But this is not really different from what I used to do,” he says.

Game against Barça could be vital

The game against Barça could be vital in the battle between the two teams for top spot in group A. Both on 16 points from nine matches, nothing is separating them ahead of Sunday’s MOTW in Paris.

Or course, top spot is important as it grants direct access to the quarter-final…

“… and two weekends without handball. The body is getting sore at that time of the year,” adds Karabatic, referring to the Last 16 stage which both winners of groups A and B will skip.

While PSG have not lost a Champions League home match for five years - since a defeat against THW Kiel in November 2014 - Karabatic is convinced that his team can also overcome Barça.

“At home, it will be all about attitude and the support of our fans. I know that the arena will be sold out, which is a bonus for us,” he says.

But while Barça means something special to his brother Nikola, who played for two seasons at the Spain club, emotions are a bit different for Luka.

“Kiel means a lot more to me because I flew there a lot when Nika was playing for THW,” he says. “Barça are a handball institution, a club that has always been on top. And for us to actually be put in the same bag as them is an honour. But if we could beat them on Sunday and take the first place of the group, we’ll be delighted to do so.”


TEXT: Kevin Domas / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM