GROUP D REVIEW: With a two-goal win at home against Kadetten Schaffhausen, Chekhovskie medvedi finish fifth in group D, leaving the Swiss club at the bottom.
Chekhovskie medvedi bow out with win
With their 29:27 win at home against Kadetten Schaffhausen, Chekhovskie medvedi finished fifth in the VELUX EHF Champions League group D, leaving the Swiss champions in last place.
In a close game with several spectacular goals, the home team got the edge at the end.
-
Chekhov finish fifth with eight points, Schaffhausen sixth with six points
-
There were never more than two goals separating the teams
-
Kirill Kotov scored seven goals for Chekhov, Sebastian Frimmel eight for Schaffhausen
GROUP D
Chekhovskie medvedi (RUS) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 29:27 (14:14)
Only honour and the chance to avoid finishing last in the group were at stake when Schaffhausen visited the Sport Hall Olimpiyskiy in Chekhov.
Thanks to their two-goal win, Chekhov managed to finish fifth and leave Schaffhausen in sixth and last place as the group D matches concluded.
Neither team had any major problems creating scoring opportunities and benefitting from them, and this also meant that neither team was able to create a commanding lead.
In fact, there were never more than two goals separating the two and the lead changed hands often.
In the last minutes, however, Chekhov got the edge with a two-goal lead, which they kept until the end.
TEXT: Peter Bruun / jh