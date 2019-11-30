«sep 2019»
30.11.2019, 15:40
Chekhovskie medvedi bow out with win
GROUP D REVIEW: With a two-goal win at home against Kadetten Schaffhausen, Chekhovskie medvedi finish fifth in group D, leaving the Swiss club at the bottom.

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»Chekhovskie medvedi
»Kadetten Schaffhausen
»
 

Chekhovskie medvedi bow out with win

With their 29:27 win at home against Kadetten Schaffhausen, Chekhovskie medvedi finished fifth in the VELUX EHF Champions League group D, leaving the Swiss champions in last place.

In a close game with several spectacular goals, the home team got the edge at the end.

  • Chekhov finish fifth with eight points, Schaffhausen sixth with six points
  • There were never more than two goals separating the teams
  • Kirill Kotov scored seven goals for Chekhov, Sebastian Frimmel eight for Schaffhausen

GROUP D
Chekhovskie medvedi (RUS) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 29:27 (14:14)

Only honour and the chance to avoid finishing last in the group were at stake when Schaffhausen visited the Sport Hall Olimpiyskiy in Chekhov.

Thanks to their two-goal win, Chekhov managed to finish fifth and leave Schaffhausen in sixth and last place as the group D matches concluded.

Neither team had any major problems creating scoring opportunities and benefitting from them, and this also meant that neither team was able to create a commanding lead.

In fact, there were never more than two goals separating the two and the lead changed hands often.

In the last minutes, however, Chekhov got the edge with a two-goal lead, which they kept until the end.


TEXT: Peter Bruun / jh
 
