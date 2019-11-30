GROUP D REVIEW: With a two-goal win at home against Kadetten Schaffhausen, Chekhovskie medvedi finish fifth in group D, leaving the Swiss club at the bottom.

Chekhovskie medvedi bow out with win

With their 29:27 win at home against Kadetten Schaffhausen, Chekhovskie medvedi finished fifth in the VELUX EHF Champions League group D, leaving the Swiss champions in last place.

In a close game with several spectacular goals, the home team got the edge at the end.

Chekhov finish fifth with eight points, Schaffhausen sixth with six points

There were never more than two goals separating the teams

Kirill Kotov scored seven goals for Chekhov, Sebastian Frimmel eight for Schaffhausen

GROUP D

Chekhovskie medvedi (RUS) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 29:27 (14:14)

Only honour and the chance to avoid finishing last in the group were at stake when Schaffhausen visited the Sport Hall Olimpiyskiy in Chekhov.

Thanks to their two-goal win, Chekhov managed to finish fifth and leave Schaffhausen in sixth and last place as the group D matches concluded.

Neither team had any major problems creating scoring opportunities and benefitting from them, and this also meant that neither team was able to create a commanding lead.

In fact, there were never more than two goals separating the two and the lead changed hands often.

In the last minutes, however, Chekhov got the edge with a two-goal lead, which they kept until the end.

TEXT: