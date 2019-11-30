«sep 2019»
30.11.2019, 17:00
Second-half surge hands Kielce win against Brest
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP B REVIEW: After a 5:2 run to seal the deal, Kielce earned an important win, 30:24, against Brest

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»HC Meshkov Brest
»PGE VIVE Kielce
»
 

Second-half surge hands Kielce win against Brest

For 45 minutes, Kielce and Brest went toe to toe, but the Polish side had depth and a better roster to clinch another win, 30:24.

  • Slovenian wing Blaz Janc scored seven times for Kielce
  • Brest’s chances to earn a Last 16 berth are looking slimmer each round

GROUP B
PGE Vive Kielce (POL) vs HC Meshkov Brest (BLR) 30:24 (12:11)

Kielce were favourites to take the win, with Brest having won only one of their last 18 VELUX EHF Champions League away games.

However, the visitors’ start was pretty good, as they came back from Kielce’s early 2:0 lead to take a 6:3 advantage after 12 minutes.

Kielce centre back Igor Karacic then led the charge to put the Polish side in front and the home team led 12:11 at the break.

In the second half Kielce were superior, particularly in the last 15 minutes. Montenegrin right back Branko Vujovic had the best game in his Champions League career, scoring six times, as Kielce pulled away with a 5:2 run to a 24:21 lead.

Brest failed to respond and lost 24:30. With just four points, their chances of a Last 16 berth look slim. Kielce end 2019 with 12 points.

 

 


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / jh
 
