«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

30.11.2019, 19:20
Szeged enjoy comfortable win against Zagreb
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP A REVIEW: Just like they did last week against Celje, Szeged put their foot to the floor from the first minute to easily defeat Zagreb

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»Match Results
»HC PPD Zagreb
»MOL-Pick Szeged
»
 

Szeged enjoy comfortable win against Zagreb

With the VELUX EHF Champions League group A clash between Paris and Barcelona being played tomorrow afternoon, Pick Szeged, only one point behind the leading duo, had the opportunity to climb up the rankings at the end of round 10. The only condition was to beat Zagreb at home this afternoon, a team they had comfortably defeated 26:21 in round 5.

The Croatian side, who enjoyed their first win of the Champions League season last week against Elverum, needed to pick up more points to keep their hopes of sixth place alive.

  • Szeged are temporarily top of the group with 17 points
  • the Hungarian side’s greatest advantage was 13 goals
  • Zagreb’s Ante Gadza was the evening’s top scorer with seven goals
  • Joan Canellas netted five times for Szeged

GROUP A
MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN) vs HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) 33:23 (14:7)

Last week in Celje, Szeged made sure they would be having a quiet evening by leading by eight goals at half-time. They applied exactly the same method against Zagreb.

The key was the hosts’ defence and also Mirko Alilovic’s saves, as the Croatian goalkeeper only had to pick up the ball seven times in his own net in the first 30 minutes.

Szeged also kept scoring with Bogdan Radivojevic and Joan Canellas making the most of their opportunities. When Dean Bombac scored an impressive buzzer beater, Szeged were seven goals up at the break (14:7).

 

 

The visitors came out of the locker room with better intentions. Scoring four goals in under seven minutes, Ante Gadza was clearly the man of the second half for the Croatian side.

But with all their experience, Szeged remained calm. They resumed their progression thanks to the connection between Bombac and Banhidi, giving the hosts two straight goals, before Källman made it a 10-goal advantage with fifteen minutes left to play (25:15).

With the break on the scoreboard secured, Szeged controlled the end of the game, even increasing their lead to 13 by Mario Sostaric on fast break.

Zagreb were able to cut back the deficit to 10 at the final siren, but could not prevent their opponents celebrating an easy win (33:23).


TEXT: Kevin Domas / jh
 
Share
CONTACT FORM