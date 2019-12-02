«oct 2019»
02.12.2019, 13:37
EHF call for organisers for 2020 European Wheelchair Handball Championships
The EHF has sent out a call to federations to host the first ever European Wheelchair Handball Championships to take place in 2020

EHF call for organisers for 2020 European Wheelchair Handball Championships

The European Handball Federation has sent out a call to federations to organise the first ever European Wheelchair Handball Championships in 2020.

Interested federations have until 10 January 2020 to submit their application to host what will be a historic tournament in the history of the sport in which a maximum of eight teams will compete.

The proposed event date is 18/19 November to 23 November 2020, with play scheduled 20-22 November for a eight-team tournament and 21-22 November for a competition featuring six teams.

Further details will be announced once an organiser has been confirmed.


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
