EHF call for organisers for 2020 European Wheelchair Handball Championships

The European Handball Federation has sent out a call to federations to organise the first ever European Wheelchair Handball Championships in 2020.

Interested federations have until 10 January 2020 to submit their application to host what will be a historic tournament in the history of the sport in which a maximum of eight teams will compete.

The proposed event date is 18/19 November to 23 November 2020, with play scheduled 20-22 November for a eight-team tournament and 21-22 November for a competition featuring six teams.

Further details will be announced once an organiser has been confirmed.

