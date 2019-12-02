NEWS: Beach handball will be a part of the European Universities Games for the first time next year – and registration to take part is now open

Beach handball registration open for European Universities Games

Beach handball will make its debut at the European Universities Games 2020 – and regstrations for participating at the event are now open.

Next year’s event, the fifth edition, will take place in Belgrade, Serbia, between 12-25 July with an expected 6,000 participants from Europe’s leading sports universities competing.

To the delight of the European Handball Federation, beach handball lines up among the list of sports on the program for the very first time, doing so alongside handball and other sports including football, tennis, basketball and beach volleyball.

The beach handball competition will take place over three days, beginning on Monday 13 July before its conclusion on Wednesday 15 July.

Competition is open to men and women and registration for interested teams is now open. The general entry deadline for interested teams is 15 January 2020. For further information on precisely how to register, please click here.

You can find up to date information on the official European Universities Games Belgrade 2020 webpage at www.eug2020.eu and stay up to date with the latest information by following the games on social media using @eug2020.

