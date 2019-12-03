«oct 2019»
03.12.2019, 10:07
One year countdown begins towards Women's EHF EURO 2020
NEWS: Tickets go on sale to fans for the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 a year before the action in Norway and Denmark throws off

The countdown towards the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 is on with tickets now on sale to mark one year before the tournament in Norway and Denmark throws off.

The 14th edition of the competition, which will run between 3-20 December 2020, will be hosted by two of handball’s most successful nations. It will be the third time the Norwegians and Danes have shared the responsibility for a major championship, which included hosting EHF EURO in 2010.

Frederikshavn and Herning in Denmark will welcome the women’s elite to the floor, while Norway has the honour of hosting the final matches inside the 12,000-seater Telenor Arena in capital Oslo. Trondheim and Stavanger will also play host to Europe’s best in the preliminary and main rounds.

Although fans have 12 months to wait for the action to begin, tickets are now on sale via the EHF EURO 2020 website.

Home comforts

Even though opponents are yet to be determined, the groups containing the hosts are.

That means fans can buy day tickets for 4, 6 and 8 December when three-times champions Denmark play their group B preliminary round matches in Herning.

Should the Danes advance to the main round they will then play on 11, 13 and 15 December – also in Herning. Children aged four and under are entitled to free entry when sitting on the lap of an adult, while there are discounted prices for children aged 5-16 at both venues (20 per cent in Herning and 40 per cent in Frederikshavn).

Seven-time European champions Norway will play their preliminary matches in group C in Trondheim on 3, 5 and 7 December and, should they make the main round, they will play on 10, 12 and 15 December in Stavanger.

Tickets are available for these days and for all other days during the tournament. The Norwegian federation are also offering two-day and six-day ticket packages in Trondheim, where groups C and D will be played, and four-day ticket packages in Stavanger.

That final weekend feeling

Tickets for the final weekend (Friday 18 December through until Sunday 20 December) are also available.

This enables supporters the opportunity to already guarantee their spot inside the Telenor Arena for the semi-finals, bronze medal match and final on what promises to be a memorable end to the tournament.

But to purchase tickets now, simply visit the official Women’s EHF EURO 2020 website.


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
