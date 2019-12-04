NEWS: As the VELUX EHF Champions League takes a break – now is the time to guarantee your place at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in May

Secure your VELUX EHF FINAL4 seat before it’s too late

Handball fans wishing to get their hands on a ticket for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in Cologne in May 2020 have another chance to snap up some of the remaining seats available – just before Christmas.

Tickets in all categories from the final batch directly available via the official website ehffinal4.com will go on sale at 10:00 hrs on Friday 6 December.

With demand for the showpiece event high as usual and the majority of tickets already sold, this represents one of the last opportunities for fans to purchase a ticket.

A range of VIP packages are also available, which offer fans a unique perspective and experience of the event. For more information on the VIP Boxes and VIP Backstage Passes click here.

The only other chance not to miss the highlight of the European club handball season is either to contact official travel partners for further ticket and travel opportunities which can be found here – or to wait until the four teams competing in the VELUX EHF FINAL4 will be confirmed.

All four clubs are guaranteed their own allocation for the action-packed weekend, which this season takes place on 30/31 May inside the 19,750-seater LANXESS arena.

Should any remaining seats be available, supporters will be informed in due course. To be the first to know about all future sales phases, fans can submit their e-mail address to the ticket alert list here.

The race to reach Cologne takes a break following round 10’s action that saw Barça beat PSG for the second time this season for the battle for top spot in Group A.

Top-flight handball returns in early February 2020 as the chaise to win club handball’s most coveted trophy continues.

The EHF Marketing would also like to remind supporters to be aware of purchasing tickets on the black market as the validity of these tickets cannot be guaranteed. It is strongly advised to buy tickets only through official partners in order to guaranteed entry to the arena.

