«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

04.12.2019, 10:10
Secure your VELUX EHF FINAL4 seat before it’s too late
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: As the VELUX EHF Champions League takes a break – now is the time to guarantee your place at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in May

» »2019-20 Men's CL
»Final 4
»
 

Secure your VELUX EHF FINAL4 seat before it’s too late

Handball fans wishing to get their hands on a ticket for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in Cologne in May 2020 have another chance to snap up some of the remaining seats available – just before Christmas.

Tickets in all categories from the final batch directly available via the official website ehffinal4.com  will go on sale at 10:00 hrs on Friday 6 December.

With demand for the showpiece event high as usual and the majority of tickets already sold, this represents one of the last opportunities for fans to purchase a ticket.

A range of VIP packages are also available, which offer fans a unique perspective and experience of the event. For more information on the VIP Boxes and VIP Backstage Passes click here.

The only other chance not to miss the highlight of the European club handball season is either to contact official travel partners for further ticket and travel opportunities which can be found here – or to wait until the four teams competing in the VELUX EHF FINAL4 will be confirmed.

All four clubs are guaranteed their own allocation for the action-packed weekend, which this season takes place on 30/31 May inside the 19,750-seater LANXESS arena.

Should any remaining seats be available, supporters will be informed in due course. To be the first to know about all future sales phases, fans can submit their e-mail address to the ticket alert list here.

The race to reach Cologne takes a break following round 10’s action that saw Barça beat PSG for the second time this season for the battle for top spot in Group A.

Top-flight handball returns in early February 2020 as the chaise to win club handball’s most coveted trophy continues.

The EHF Marketing would also like to remind supporters to be aware of purchasing tickets on the black market as the validity of these tickets cannot be guaranteed. It is strongly advised to buy tickets only through official partners in order to guaranteed entry to the arena.


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
Share
CONTACT FORM