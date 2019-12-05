«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

05.12.2019, 13:14
EUROPA Versicherung becomes partner of the Men’s EHF EURO 2020
«Go back »Print Version


MEDIA RELEASE: German insurance firm to appear on shirt sleeves of every player at next year’s Men’s European Championship in Sweden, Austria and Norway

»Press Statements Channel »2020 Men's Adults
»Final Tournament
»
 

EUROPA Versicherung becomes partner of the Men’s EHF EURO 2020

German life and property insurance provider EUROPA Versicherung has become an official partner of the Men’s EHF EURO 2020.

The contract brokered by Infront for the European Handball Federation, means that each competing player of all 24 men’s teams will have EUROPA advertising on the sleeves of their shirts.

As well as appearing with a composite event/sponsor logo on the sleeve of each jersey, EUROPA will enjoy extensive brand exposure on TV and in the arenas through LED panel advertising at all 65 matches in Sweden, Austria and Norway 

The EHF EURO throws off on 9 January 2020 in what will be a historic event in which 24 nations will appear for the very first time.

About EUROPA Versicherung

As a successful provider of life and property insurance, EUROPA Versicherung has stood for high profitability and cost-effectiveness for decades, with high-performance at a low price. Since joining the Continentale Versicherungsverbund in 1983, EUROPA has been working as a direct insurer at no cost to its own sales force, but with efficient structures. The result: inexpensive and risk-adjusted tariffs with full service. Especially for the conclusion of a life or pension insurance, the selection of the right insurer is crucial.

About Men’s EHF EURO 2020

The EHF EURO 2020 will be held from 9 to 26 January 2020. This is the first time that 24 nations will take part, the first time that there are three organisers with Sweden, Austria and Norway and the first time that the final weekend lasts over three days. Sweden will organise two preliminary round groups and one main round group as well as the final weekend. The venues will be Gothenburg’s Scandinavium, Malmö Arena and Tele 2 Arena in Stockholm (only on the final weekend), a stadium with over 20,000 seats. In Austria, two preliminary round groups and one main round group will take place in the Vienna Stadthalle and the Stadthalle Graz. Trondheim's newly built, 9,000-seater Trondheim Spektrum arena will be the venue for the two preliminary round groups played in Norway. More info on www.ehf-euro.com.


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
Share
CONTACT FORM