MEDIA RELEASE: German insurance firm to appear on shirt sleeves of every player at next year’s Men’s European Championship in Sweden, Austria and Norway

EUROPA Versicherung becomes partner of the Men’s EHF EURO 2020

German life and property insurance provider EUROPA Versicherung has become an official partner of the Men’s EHF EURO 2020.

The contract brokered by Infront for the European Handball Federation, means that each competing player of all 24 men’s teams will have EUROPA advertising on the sleeves of their shirts.

As well as appearing with a composite event/sponsor logo on the sleeve of each jersey, EUROPA will enjoy extensive brand exposure on TV and in the arenas through LED panel advertising at all 65 matches in Sweden, Austria and Norway

The EHF EURO throws off on 9 January 2020 in what will be a historic event in which 24 nations will appear for the very first time.

About EUROPA Versicherung

As a successful provider of life and property insurance, EUROPA Versicherung has stood for high profitability and cost-effectiveness for decades, with high-performance at a low price. Since joining the Continentale Versicherungsverbund in 1983, EUROPA has been working as a direct insurer at no cost to its own sales force, but with efficient structures. The result: inexpensive and risk-adjusted tariffs with full service. Especially for the conclusion of a life or pension insurance, the selection of the right insurer is crucial.

About Men’s EHF EURO 2020

The EHF EURO 2020 will be held from 9 to 26 January 2020. This is the first time that 24 nations will take part, the first time that there are three organisers with Sweden, Austria and Norway and the first time that the final weekend lasts over three days. Sweden will organise two preliminary round groups and one main round group as well as the final weekend. The venues will be Gothenburg’s Scandinavium, Malmö Arena and Tele 2 Arena in Stockholm (only on the final weekend), a stadium with over 20,000 seats. In Austria, two preliminary round groups and one main round group will take place in the Vienna Stadthalle and the Stadthalle Graz. Trondheim's newly built, 9,000-seater Trondheim Spektrum arena will be the venue for the two preliminary round groups played in Norway. More info on www.ehf-euro.com.

