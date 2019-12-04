NEWS: 300 youngsters fashion unique piece of art to be unveiled at the Men’s EHF EURO 2020

Swedish children create world’s first collective LED artwork

Over 300 schoolchildren in the Swedish town of Skåne have helped create the world’s first collective LED artwork which will go on show during the Men’s EHF EURO 2020.

The unique piece, made together with artists from Malmö's Free Art Life society, focuses on the theme of movement. It will be on display at the Malmö Arena’s LED screen from 11-22 January during EHF EURO 2020 which Sweden co-hosts with Austria and Norway.

It will also be exhibited at Moderna Museet Malmö (the Malmö Museum of Modern Art). The goal of the artwork is to show how sportsmanship and creative artistic activity contribute to an increased quality of life among children and young people.

Behind the project are Event in Skåne and Moderna Museet Malmö in collaboration with the Skåne Handball Association’s initiative Lilla EM (European Championship for kids).

Children from Malmö, Kristianstad, Lund and Ystad participated in art and sports workshops at their schools under the guidance of artists Björn Carnemalm and Ingrid Sandsborg from the Mural Centre, a non-profit organisation that works with children and young people on collective mural paintings.

More than 40,000 tickets have already been sold for the matches at Malmö Arena and visitors will be met by the collective artwork on the arena’s LED screens.

“This is an excellent example of how to make the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 a platform for creativity for children and young people, meetings and unexpected collaborations that will make a mark for future generations,” said Krister Bergström, CEO of the Swedish organising committee for the Men’s EHF EURO 2020.

