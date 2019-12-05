«oct 2019»
05.12.2019, 16:18
Official squad lists released for Men’s EHF EURO 2020
NEWS: All 24 participating federations have named up to 28 players out of which they will take 16 players to the final tournament in Sweden, Austria and Norway

Official squad lists released for Men’s EHF EURO 2020

The European Handball Federation has released the 24 official squad lists for the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 from 9-26 January in Sweden, Austria and Norway.

The lists have been announced by the respective national federations, each naming up to 28 players as their basis for selecting the team participating.

The players listed in the official squad list are the only players eligible to participate in the EHF EURO 2020. Changes or insertions of players in the official squad list at a later stage are not permitted.

At the first technical meeting, on the day before their opening match, each team must nominate a maximum of 16 players chosen from the 28 players on their squad list. For the teams in groups A and C this first technical meeting will take place on 8 January, for groups B, D and F on 9 January, and for group E on 10 January.

A maximum of two players can be replaced by two new players from the original contingent of 28 (or less) during the preliminary round. Also, a maximum of two players can be replaced during the main round. And again, a maximum of two players can be replaced during the final weekend. Altogether a maximum of six players can be replaced throughout the entire tournament.

If a team gets a player back in who was previously replaced, this counts as another replacement and is added to the total number of replacements.

The squad lists are available for download.


TEXT: EHF / ew
 
