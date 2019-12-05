«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

05.12.2019, 13:56
EHF statement on Romanian club CSM Corona Brasov
«Go back »Print Version


Following alleged violations of anti-doping rules, the EHF has provisionally suspended players from Romanian club, CSM Corona Brasov, as well as the club itself from participating in European handball competitions

»Official Statements Channel »2019-20 Women's EHF Cup
»Group Matches
»CSM Corona Brasov
»
 

EHF statement on Romanian club CSM Corona Brasov

The EHF Court of Handball has initiated legal proceedings against Romanian club CSM Corona Brasov following alleged violations of anti-doping rules.

An investigation is currently carried out by the Romania National Anti-Doping Agency (ANAD) which has already released decisions resulting in provisional suspensions for players of the team.

The players are presumed to have participated in an intravenous laser therapy session considered a prohibited method under Section M1.3 of the 2019 Prohibited List of the World Anti-Doping Code, i.e. any form of intravascular manipulation of the blood or blood components by physical or chemical means.

In accordance with Article 14.1 of the EHF Regulations for Anti-Doping and upon approval of the EHF Anti-Doping Unit, the EHF has decided to recognise and implement the decisions provided by ANAD within the frame of its competitions.

The layers are therefore provisionally suspended from participating in any European handball competitions, club and national team related.

Furthermore, according to Article 10.2 of the EHF Regulations for Anti-Doping, if more than two members of a team are found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation during an EHF competition period, the competent legal body shall also impose an appropriate sanction on the club. For this reason, legal proceedings have been intiated against CSM Corona Brasov.

In addition, in the spirit of safeguarding the integrity of the sport and in order to ensure a correct continuation of the competition, the President of the Court of Handball has notified CSM Corona Brasov on Wednesday of its decision to suspend provisionally the club from participating in EHF governed competitions.

An appeal can be filed by the club within seven days.

As CSM Corona Brasov had qualified for the Women's EHF Cup Group Phase, the EHF will inform in due time about future proceedings in this case.


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
Share
CONTACT FORM