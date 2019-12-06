NEWS: EHF President Michael among the honorary guests, as the Serbian Handball Federation looked back at a successful past and forward to an even brighter future

Serbian Handball Federation celebrates 70th anniversary in Belgrade

The Serbian Handball Federation has celebrated its 70th anniversary in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, at the beginning of December.

EHF President Michael Wiederer was among the honorary guests, praising the successes of the federation which - in the most recent decade – also included an EHF EURO silver medal when Serbia hosted the event in 2012.

“Our past serves as a signpost for better results, development and further prosperity of handball in Serbia,” said Bozidar Djurkovic, Chairman of the Serbian Handball Federation and also Chairman on the EHF Competitions Commission.

“I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the true glory of Serbian handball around the world. The return to the fight for medals is not unrealistic. We need unity, a healthy atmosphere and patience.”

IHF President Hasan Mustafa addressed the audience via a video message.

“Handball in Serbia and the former Yugoslavia has had a lot of success and we should not forget how much your country has contributed to handball globally,” he said.

“We anticipate a bright future under the leadership of the current leadership, but we do not forget the glittering things of the past,” Mustafa said.

Predrag Perunicic, Secretary of State for Sport, pointed out in his address that there are more than 400 handball clubs in Serbia, building the base for successes and medals.

Photo: RSS

