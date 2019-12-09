«oct 2019»
09.12.2019, 14:36
Bistrita-Nasaud replaces CSM Corona Brasov in Women’s EHF Cup
NEWS: The European Handball Federation has reached a decision following the provisional suspension of Romanian side CSM Corona Brasov

Bistrita-Nasaud replaces CSM Corona Brasov in Women’s EHF Cup

The European Handball Federation has reached the decision to replace Romanian club CSM Corona Brasov with CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud, also from Romania, for the Women’s EHF Cup Group Phase.

CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud were the team that lost to Brasov in qualification round 3 of the Women’s EHF Cup in November.

Bistrita-Nasaud will be placed in group C together with MKS Lublin from Poland, ÉRD from Hungary and Odense Handbold from Denmark.

The first matches will be played on 4 and 5 January 2020.

The decision follows after Brasov had been provisionally suspended from EHF competitions last week after players of the club were presumed to have participated in an intravenous laser therapy session considered a prohibited method under Section M1.3 of the 2019 Prohibited List of the World Anti-Doping Code.

The EHF Regulations for Anti-Doping foresee that if more than two members of a team are found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation during an EHF competition period, the competent legal body shall also impose an appropriate sanction on the club.


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
