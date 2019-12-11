«oct 2019»
11.12.2019, 09:19
Sweden aim for sustainable EHF EURO with Tetra Pak
NEWS: The Swedish Handball Federation has joined forces with Tetra Pak with launch of climate-smart cardboard cartons of water ahead of Men’s EHF EURO 2020

Sweden aim for sustainable EHF EURO with Tetra Pak

A month before the throw off of the Men’s EHF EURO 2020, co-hosts Sweden have teamed up with Tetra Pak in a bid to make handball more sustainable with climate-smart packaged water replacing plastic bottles during the tournament.

The cooperation, which has resulted in a national supplier agreement for Sweden, will be activated during January’s EHF EURO, which Sweden will host with Austria and Norway between 9 and 26 January 2020, with the final weekend taking place in Stockholm.

In line with the Swedish federation’s priority of tackling sustainable and efficiency  issues as part of their future strategy, their partnership with Tetra Pak – one of the world’s leading food processing and packaging solutions companies –  will see a specially created ‘handball water’ – packaged in climate-smart, cardboard packaging – available during the event.

The cartons will be used throughout the European Championships, replacing bottled water. The Swedes are hoping the packaging will inspire others to contribute to further sustainability.

“The upcoming EHF EURO 2020 in January will be a starting point for how Swedish handball will be developed in terms of sustainability,” said Krister Bergström, CEO of the Swedish organising committee for EURO 2020. “Our cooperation with Tetra Pak is also sanctioned by the European Handball Federation. Now we are taking the first step in promoting less use of plastic bottles in the handball.”

Tetra Pak concentrates on developing climate-efficient, circular and renewable packaging solutions and stands for Swedish know-how and innovation with a focus on resource efficiency. Cardboard packaging is a good choice as they are mostly plant-based, efficient to transport and material-efficient. They are recycled as paper packaging. Now there is also water in cardboard packaging as an alternative to other materials.

Berit Hoffmann, Marketing Director of Tetra Pak, said: “Our collaboration with the Swedish Handball Federation is an exciting opportunity for us to raise important issues regarding sustainability in partnership with an influential organization and reach a broad target group. We develop the sustainable packaging of the future and make the good choice easy for consumers.”


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
