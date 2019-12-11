NEWS: Over 15,000 free handballs were shipped across the globe to thousands of youth teams thanks to VELUX EHF Champions League title sponsor the VELUX Group

Let’s Play! campaign delivers handball joy across the world

Over 15,000 free handballs were delivered to 48 countries around the world as 1,200 youth teams showed their passion for handball by taking part in the Let’s Play! campaign, led and organised by VELUX EHF Champions League title sponsor, the VELUX Group.

The special initiative gave youth teams between the ages of eight and 14 the opportunity to win a set of official SELECT VELUX EHF Champions League handballs free of charge.

And the Let’s Play! campaign proved to be a huge hit with handball clubs around the world with an incredible 15,468 handballs delivered to a total of 1,289 youth and junior teams.

From Iceland to India and from New Zealand to Norway, handball stars of the future showed their love for the sport by getting their hands on an official ball, giving them a tiny taste of what it is like to be part of the biggest and most prestigious club tournament in the world. Evidence of the global interest in handball couldn’t be stronger with clubs in the USA, Brazil and Argentina also receiving free balls.

EHF Marketing GmbH and the VELUX Group would like to thank and congratulate all the teams who participated and received a handball. The smiles in the photographs we received from winning clubs tell their own story… thank you for playing!

