Polish Handball Federation had filed appeal following a Court of Handball discussion after the withdrawal of a Polish club from the Beach Handball Champions Cup 2019

CoA upholds Polish federation's appeal

The Court of Appeal has decided to uphold an appeal filed by the Polish Handball Federation against the decision of the Court of Handball rendered on 4 October following the withdrawal of a Polish club from the Beach Handball Champions Cup 2019.

The appeal fee of €1,000 shall be refunded to the appellant.

