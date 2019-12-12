«oct 2019»
12.12.2019, 11:49
Purchase the perfect EHF EURO 2020 present
ONLINE SHOP: Struggling to find a gift for Christmas? Or want to show your colours at the Men’s EHF EURO 2020? Check out the official merchandise available online!

Whether it is a last-minute gift for Christmas or just because you want to show your colours at the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 – check out the online shop ahead of the biggest European Championship in handball history.

The online shop has a comprehensive collection of official merchandise and clothing available for supporters to get their hands on prior to throw off on 9 January.

From t-shirts and hoodies to snap back caps and beanie hats, a wide range of items can be purchased, including t-shirts and hats featuring official mascot Winnie and keyrings and pin badges featuring the tournament logo.

Fans of host nations Sweden, Austria and Norway are also well-catered for, with several eye-catching designs of caps, hats, scarves and t-shirts to choose from. Foam hands and flags of the three countries are also available online.

So what are you waiting for? Show your colours at the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 – and check out the full range by visiting the online shop now.


