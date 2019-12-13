NEWS: Six countries contest fourth edition of the European Wheelchair Handball Nations’ Tournament in Zagreb this weekend

Saturday start for Wheelchair Handball Nations' Tournament

A record six nations will contest the European Wheelchair Handball Nations' Tournament when it gets under way on Saturday.

The event, held in Croatia – who finished runners-up in the 2018 edition – will be played over the weekend with the semi-finals and final taking place on Sunday.

All matches will be streamed live from Zagreb on the EHF Facebook and YouTube channels and the comprehensive coverage of the tournament will be complimented by behind-the-scenes across the EHF Facebook and Twitter social media channels.

The draw for the group stages took place last month and pitted hosts Croatia in Group A alongside Hungary and Romania. Holders Portugal line-up Group B together with two-time winners the Netherlands and Slovenia.

Each nation will play two matches in the group stage with the top two teams advancing to the semi-finals. The teams who finish in third will meet on Sunday in a game to decide who takes fifth place.

Don’t forget to keep your eyes peeled on both Facebook and YouTube to access the live streams to watch every game as it happens from Zagreb.

Everyone at the EHF would like to wish all six teams, the players, staff and officials a successful and enjoyable tournament.

