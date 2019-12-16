«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

16.12.2019, 10:09
Home gold for Croatia in Wheelchair Nations Tournament
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: Croatians take European Wheelchair Handball Nations’ Tournament gold in repeat of 2018 final

»Activities Channel
 

Home gold for Croatia in Wheelchair Nations Tournament

Host nation Croatia edged a tense final against Portugal to win gold on their home court in the final of the fourth European Wheelchair Handball Nations’ Tournament in Zagreb.

In a repeat of the 2018 final, Croatia gained revenge for their defeat to the Portuguese last year but their tight 9:8 victory upgraded that silver medal to a gold one this time around.

The first half saw Portugal lead 4:3 but the hosts raised their game in the second to fight back and take the title much to the delight of the home crowd.

Both finalists reached the gold medal match having won all three of their previous matches. Croatia had won both their group A games, seeing off Hungary and Croatia, while Portugal had beaten the Netherlands and Slovenia in group B.

Croatia had booked their place in the final thanks to a close semi-final win over the Netherlands (11:7) while the Portuguese made light work off Hungary in their semi, winning 13:2.

Croatia had the goalscoring skills of Ante Stimac to thank on their way to lifting the title for the first time as he finished the tournament with not just gold but the title of top scorer, hitting 25 goals. Portugal’s Ricardo Quieros was in second place with 20.

The bronze medal match was also a repeat of the 2018 fight for third place as the Netherlands met Hungary. Dutch took bronze last year but they could not follow it up as the Hungarians reversed the scoreline, taking third place with a 6:3 win.

In the placement match to decide fifth place, Romania staged a remarkable second half fight-back to beat Slovenia. The Slovenians led 18:15 at half-time but 10 unanswered goals in the second period saw Romania win 25:18.


TEXT:
 
Share
CONTACT FORM