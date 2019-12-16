Infront sells out Men's EHF EURO 2020 sponsorship with Unibet deal

Infront, a Wanda Sports Group company, has secured betting brand Unibet, part of Kindred Group, as a partner for the Men's and Women's EHF EUROs 2020.

The agreement, signed by Unibet's parent company Kindred Group, means the men's event has sold out all eight sponsorship packages available. Unibet will also return to the women's tournament following a successful partnership at the 2018 edition in France.

Julien Ternisien, Senior Vice President at Infront, said: "Kindred Group's decision to expand their presence at the EHF EUROs speaks volumes about the impact its sponsorship had at the women's event in 2018. In addition, the fact all eight packages have been sold for the men's event highlights the value sponsors continue to put in men's handball."

Timothy Mastelinck, Global Head of Sponsorships at Kindred Group, said: "Handball is continuing to grow in popularity and as a result the opportunity to bet on the sport is gaining traction. We are driven by a passion for sportsmanship and fair play, values we share with the EHF so continuing this partnership was logical for us. We want to offer our customers an honest, transparent and safe gaming experience and ensure they are aware of their gaming behaviour so they can play responsibly."

Martin Hausleitner, Secretary General of the European Handball Federation, said: "The fact that all eight sponsorship packages have been sold is great news and underlines the attractiveness of handball for companies as we are looking forward to staging the biggest EHF EURO to date next month. The Kindred Group's commitment to also collaborate with a relevant NGO as part of their agreement shows that a valuable partner for the EHF EUROs in 2020 has been found."

The Men's EHF EURO 2020 take place in Sweden, Austria and Norway from 9-26 January with a record 24 teams set to compete. The women's tournament will be held in Denmark and Norway from 3-20 December.

As part of its sustainability strategy Kindred Group is committed to contributing to communities and will therefore collaborate with a relevant NGO to ensure that sponsorship exposure rights are used to maximise impact on both brand and corporate purpose level.

