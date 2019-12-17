«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

17.12.2019, 09:20
Road to Berlin becomes clearer with group phase schedule
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: The Men’s EHF Cup group phase schedule has been released, with the opening round taking place on 8/9 February and concluding on 28/29 March 2020

»EC Channel »2019-20 Men's EHF Cup
»Group Phase
»
 

Road to Berlin becomes clearer with group phase schedule

The finals season of the Men’s EHF Cup as we currently know it is set to heat up in February 2020 with the beginning of the group phase.

We now know the schedule for the four groups, beginning on 8/9 February and concluding on 28/29 March 2020.

EHF Cup Finals hosts and last season’s runners-up Füchse Berlin will begin with a trip to France, facing PAUC Handball in one of two Germany-France battles that weekend – Rhein-Neckar Löwen welcome USAM Nimes on Sunday 9 February.

Elsewhere in a fascinating round 1, Danish international Rene Toft Hansen will take his SL Benfica side to Denmark to face Bjerringbro-Silkeborg, while two sides used to the VELUX EHF Champions League in recent seasons, HBC Nantes and Abanca Ademar León, will meet in France.

The groups and schedule can be seen in full here.


TEXT: EHF / cor
 
Share
CONTACT FORM