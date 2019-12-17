NEWS: The Men’s EHF Cup group phase schedule has been released, with the opening round taking place on 8/9 February and concluding on 28/29 March 2020

Road to Berlin becomes clearer with group phase schedule

The finals season of the Men’s EHF Cup as we currently know it is set to heat up in February 2020 with the beginning of the group phase.

We now know the schedule for the four groups, beginning on 8/9 February and concluding on 28/29 March 2020.

EHF Cup Finals hosts and last season’s runners-up Füchse Berlin will begin with a trip to France, facing PAUC Handball in one of two Germany-France battles that weekend – Rhein-Neckar Löwen welcome USAM Nimes on Sunday 9 February.

Elsewhere in a fascinating round 1, Danish international Rene Toft Hansen will take his SL Benfica side to Denmark to face Bjerringbro-Silkeborg, while two sides used to the VELUX EHF Champions League in recent seasons, HBC Nantes and Abanca Ademar León, will meet in France.

The groups and schedule can be seen in full here.

TEXT: