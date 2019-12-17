«oct 2019»
17.12.2019, 15:29
Vranjes to lead Slovenija at EHF EURO 2020
NEWS: IFK Kristianstad coach Ljubomir Vranjes will lead Slovenia against his home nation Sweden in his home town of Gothenburg in January

Vranjes to lead Slovenija at EHF EURO 2020

Swedish coach Ljubomir Vranjes is the next head coach of the Slovenian men’s national team.

After a surprising last-minute parting with Veselin Vujovič, the Slovenian handball federation opted for the 46-year-old Gothenburg-born Vranjes.

There were many candidates in the long-awaited decision, most of them already involved in the work with top European clubs. Vranjes takes the job alongside his role as head coach of Swedish club IFK Kristianstad and seems a logical choice to work in the long-term, as RZS (Slovenian handball federation) president Franjo Bobinac stated at today's packed full press conference in Ljubljana. 

"We are very glad that we can welcome Ljubo to Slovenia. He is one of the top handball experts, with great success already as a player but most importantly also as a coach. The peak was with Flensburg 2014 and he already has experience working with national teams as well,” said Bobinac. 

Ljubomir Vranjes had a short stint as head coach of Serbia and most recently Hungary, during which he eliminated Slovenia in the World Championship play-offs.

Time is of the essence

In the video call from Sweden, Vranjes seemed very eager to work with the Slovenian national team.

“I am looking forward to working with the national team, I look forward to working with such great players and I also know that I have a great staff behind me.

“We have a big task in front of us, but we are prepared to work hard for success.”

Vranjes will have just a couple of weeks to work with the team before leaving for his home town Gothenburg, where Slovenia will face Poland, Sweden and Switzerland in group F of the Men’s EHF EURO 2020. 

“The preparation time will be very important. The key will be a concentrated work of players and the staff. We have to and we want to do a great championship in Sweden. A lot of things are on the agenda.

“We still can grab the Olympic qualification and I would love that. Yes, two weeks is not a lot of time to get used to each other, but I know the individual qualities of every player, and we can manage to come to Gothenburg very well prepared.” 

Vranjes signed a four-year agreement up to 2024, ensuring the federation’s aim of a long-term relationship.


TEXT: Uros Volk
 
