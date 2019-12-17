NEWS: Eurosport and Sportdeutschland.tv confirm coverage of Men’s EHF EURO across free-to-air channels in Germany

More live EHF EURO 2020 action set for free-to-air TV in Germany

The interest in the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 continues to increase in the lead-up to throw off with the news that more matches will be available on free-to-air TV.

DOSB New Media GmbH, operator of Sportdeutschland.TV, has secured the broadcasting rights for all games without German participation, while Eurosport will broadcast a total of 18 games that also will not feature the German national team live on Free TV on Eurosport 1.

SportA GmbH, the sports rights agency of ARD and ZDF, has sublicensed the corresponding rights to the EHF European Handball Championship.

Eurosport will show the semi-finals and final live on Eurosport 1 – unless, of course, any of those matches feature Germany.

Christian Prokop’s side get their tournament under way with a game against the Netherlands in Trondheim on 9 January before taking on Spain and Latvia.

Fans in Germany will be able to watch the tournament live via public broadcaster ARD/ZDF, after they secured the rights to show the action after retaining the rights October last year.

It means even more free-to-air coverage of the historic tournament, where 24 teams will compete for the first time to win Europe’s top prize. Last month, Austrian broadcaster ORF committed to showing matches featuring Austria’s national teams.

