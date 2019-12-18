«oct 2019»
18.12.2019, 11:40
Club handball TV coverage extended in Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia
MEDIA RELEASE: New agreement, brokered by DAZN Group, Infront and Pragosport, for Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia sees EHF club handball competitions covered until 2025
 

Club handball TV coverage extended in Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia

Vienna, 18 December 2019 - Infront and DAZN Group, along with Pragosport, have secured a rights agreement with AMC Networks International – Central and Northern Europe (“AMCNI CNE”), which is set to guarantee the TV coverage of Europe’s elite club handball competitions in Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia for the next five years.

Starting with the 2020/21 season, the deal includes live match coverage on AMCNI CNE’s Sport1 and Sport2 channels of the EHF Champions League for men and women, the new EHF Handball League and the EHF European Cup until the end of the 2024/25 season for Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

DAZN Group and Infront have brokered the agreement on behalf of the European Handball Federation and EHF Marketing GmbH. The businesses work together with the aim to elevate the sport of handball to new heights as part of a 10-year commercial agreement running from 2020 to 2030.

Commenting on the agreement, David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing GmbH, said: “Hungary, in particular, has been one of our key markets for top European club handball in the recent past, and the cooperation with AMCNI CNE has been very positive, ensuring that our top competitions enjoyed a top delivery to the fans.

“We are looking very much forward to taking the next steps and delivering an even more attractive experience in the next five years.” 

Levente Málnay, EVP and MD of AMC Networks International – Central and Northern Europe, said: “We have enjoyed an immensely positive working relationship with EHF Marketing GmbH during the past six years, when Hungarian teams won three EHF Champions League titles and came second or third on four more occasions.

“At the same time, Slovakian side Tatran Presov has been a regular participant in the EHF Champions League’s Group Phase, while the Czech club Baník Most was a newcomer to the women’s tournament this year.

“This new extended agreement highlights our commitment to offering audiences prestige content and will enable us to continue bringing the best handball in the world to fans throughout these key markets.”


