18.12.2019, 16:00

The digital edition of the EHF Business Report 2019 has been released, containing a comprehensive review of the achievements of the past year of both the EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH in what was an exceptional 12 months for handball.

EHF Business Report released as curtain comes down on 2019 As 2019 draws to a close, the European Handball Federation, and its daughter company EHF Marketing GmbH, have released its annual Business Report.



The report covers and reflects on a wide range of activities and milestones that took place over the past 12 months.



On the court, 2019 saw the 10th anniversary of EHF Champions League’s VELUX EHF FINAL4 weekend celebrated in Cologne. At national team level, qualification for the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 came to its conclusion ahead of January’s event while qualifying for next year’s Women’s EHF EURO began. Beach handball continued to flourish, the highlight a memorable EURO where Denmark triumphed, winning both men’s and women’s titles.



Away from the court, the EHF launched the new Respect Your Talent scheme – an initiative to encourage the personal development of female players, while the subject of grassroots played a major role and was the lead topic discussed at the fifth EHF Scientific Conference held in Cologne.



The year also saw the EHF and EHF Marketing preparing for the start of next year’s media and marketing contract with Infront and DAZN – a 10-year deal which will play a significant role in helping shape the future of handball in 2020 and beyond.



Further details of this, and more, from competitions to coaching and sponsorship case studies to technology developments can be found in the report here.



Initially released in a digital format, the EHF Business Report will also be made available in a print version in early 2020 following the 13th EHF Extraordinary Congress and 15th Conference of Presidents on 25 January.



Previous editions from 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015 are also still online and available to view.



The EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH would also like to take this opportunity to wish the whole of the European and international handball family very happy holidays, a Merry Christmas and all the very best for what promises to be an exciting New Year in 2020!

