NEWS: Fans can keep a close eye on the action in the Women’s EHF Cup in the first weekend of January as six of the eight matches in the opening round of the group phase will be streamed live by the EHF

Women’s EHF Cup gets extensive coverage on ehfTV.com

In the first weekend of the new year, the Women’s EHF Cup 2019/20 will return from its seven-week break with the opening round of the group phase.

Handball fans across Europe will be able to follow most of the action as close as possible, as ehfTV.com will provide livestreams of no less than six of the eight games scheduled for 4/5 January.

The following matches will be streamed live on ehfTV.com (the schedule is subject to change):

Saturday, 4 January:

13:00 CET - group A - Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) vs DVSC Schaeffler (HUN)

18:00 CET - group C - Érd (HUN) vs Odense Handbold (DEN)

Sunday, 5 January:

15:00 CET - group D - Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs Storhamar Elite Handball (NOR)

17:00 CET - group B - Siófok KC Hungary (HUN) vs Kobenhavn Handball (DEN)

19:00 CET - group A - DHK Banik Most (CZE) vs Thüringer HC (GER)

19:00 CET - group D - SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs HC Lada Togliatti (RUS)

Also in the following rounds of the Women’s EHF Cup group phase, a total between five and seven matches will be streamed live on EHF’s own OTT platform each weekend.

