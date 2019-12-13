MEN’S EHF EURO 2020 COUNTDOWN #11: North Macedonia. After a change of head coaches midway through the qualifiers, North Macedonia are entering the EHF EURO with high hopes

Lazarov to lead rejuvenated Macedonian team

The EHF EURO 2020 is the fifth in a row for the Macedonian national team, and the sixth in total for the country.

After Spanish head coach Raul Gonzales left the bench in March 2019, Danilo Brestovac took over and guided the team to three victories and a draw and first place in group 3 of the qualifiers.

With a rejuvenated squad, North Macedonia are looking forward to the challenges that await in the preliminary round of the EHF EURO.

Three questions before the Men’s EHF EURO 2020:

- Can Danilo Brestovac lead the team to the main round?

The former national team goalkeeper took over as head coach less than a year ago, just before the crucial qualifier against Iceland. While some doubted the move, North Macedonia went on to win three of the last four qualifiers to top the group under Brestovac.

So, can the team keep its successful run going and reach the main round? Yes, according to Brestovac: “The great result in the qualification group gives us hope for a high ranking during the EHF EURO. Although we have a level group, I do believe that we have real chances to qualify for the main round.”

- How much can Kiril Lazarov still help the team?

The first name that comes to mind when talking about the Macedonian national team is always Kiril Lazarov. The right back, currently playing for HBC Nantes, has played more than 200 games for the national team over the past two decades, since his debut in 1999. He holds the records for most goals in a single EHF EURO (61 goals in 2012) and World Championship (92 goals in 2009).

“Lazarov has been a leader of this team for more than a decade and our results depend on his performance,” Brestovac says. “However, I hope that another player beside Lazarov will place himself in a leading role in the following years.”

- Will youngsters in the Macedonian squad show their potential?

Brestovac has added a few fresh faces to the group of players that has been forming the national team for a while.

“You can only become a big player if you have experience from this kind of competitions,” says Brestovac. “This is a great opportunity to see the potential that the coaches in the country have created in the past period.”

Under the spotlight: Kiril Lazarov

The Macedonian power machine is not just the most successful handball player of his country, but also one of the long-time leading players worldwide. Lazarov, who turns 40 next May, is still causing difficulties to the opponents’ goalkeepers as his shots have not lost any of their power yet.

Self-esteem

The EHF EURO draw placed North Macedonia in group B, together with Czech Republic, Ukraine and Austria.

“We will participate with younger squad and some of the players will need time to adapt in the team,” says left wing Dejan Manaskov. “We are all optimistic and although the first impression is that we don’t have a very tough group, we will go step by step and not underestimate our opponents. Hopefully, with the help of our fans, we will reach one of the first two places in the group.”

What the numbers say

Fifth has been the best ever ranking for North Macedonia in a major tournament - at the EHF EURO 2012. Since then, they finished 10th, 11th and again 11th respectively at European Championships.

TEXT: