Five players with the fastest shot

Of course, technical shots, trick plays and ankle-breaking dribbles dazzle and grab the fans’ attention. But sheer power has also been a huge advantage to any team, and it won’t be any different at the Men’s EHF EURO 2020.

There might be powerful backs or diminutive wings shooting hard and making goalkeepers scratch their heads, but the development of handball also meant that the speed of the shots has increased on a year-to-year basis, as confirmed by the data collected at past VELUX EHF FINAL4 editions through the SELECT iBall innovation, which will also be in use at the EHF EURO.

Let’s focus on five players who can break defences with their sheer power of their shot.

Lasse Andersson (Denmark)

Mikkel Hansen is undoubtedly the star of Denmark’s back court, as the 32-year old star has been a regular choice in All-star Teams over the past decade.

Yet Denmark has another sharpshooter on the left back position: 25-year-old Lasse Andersson has recorded the most powerful shot of the VELUX EHF FINAL 4 last June, when his throw against PGE Vive Kielce registered a stunning 140 km/h.

Andersson has had his share of trouble with injuries, but the Danish player is back to his best, scoring 18 times for his club Barça in the VELUX EHF Champions League this season.

Dainis Kristopans (Latvia)

At 2.15m, Dainis Kristopans is the tallest player at both the EHF EURO 2020 and in the VELUX EHF Champions League.

Size does matter for a back and Kristopans is impossible to stop on a good day, relying heavily on his shot.

His best shot in the VELUX EHF FINAL 4 was clocked at a superb 130 km/h and there is no surprise that the 29-year-old Latvian right back scored at least 54 goals in the past four seasons in the European premium competition.

Kristopans, who will leave HC Vardar this summer for PSG, has scored 36 goals this season for the Macedonian side and Latvia will need more of the same if they are to challenge for a main round berth in a tough group that will also feature Spain, Germany and Netherlands.

Raul Entrerrios (Spain)

Raul Entrerrios is both a superb playmaker, with a huge handball IQ, but also a shooter who can dazzle with his raw power.

The 38-year-old playmaker has clocked a 128.3 km/h shot in the VELUX EHF FINAL 4 two seasons ago and his power does not seem to have deserted him, despite Entrerrios entering the last phase of his playing career.

Entrerrios was instrumental in bringing Spain their first ever European title two years ago in Croatia, scoring 38 goals, and they will need more of the same if they are to become the first team to retain their title after Sweden did it in 2002.

Romain Lagarde (France)

France has a plethora of superb backs to count on at the EHF EURO, as Nikola Karabatic, Nedim Remili, Dika Mem or Melvyn Richardson have all powerful shots that can take the opponents by surprise.

But Rhein-Neckar Löwen’s Romain Lagarde has been the pick of the crop here, as one shot of his in the VELUX EHF FINAL 4 two seasons ago was recorded hitting the net with 133.2 km/h.

His shots regularly clocked over 130 km/h in the Bundesliga this season, therefore Lagarde is in top form for the EHF EURO 2020.

Only 22, Lagarde has a superb future in handball and has been the understudy of Karabatic for several years now, with the EHF EURO 2020 being a chance to take the reigns.

Aron Palmarsson (Iceland)

A creative player, Palmarsson is a dual-threat centre back that made him so coveted by Barça, which snapped him from Vardar last season.

The 29-year old Icelandic playmaker had injury troubles over the past season, but looks as fit as ever before the EHF EURO 2020.

Palmarsson scored 35 times for Barça in the VELUX EHF Champions League this season and if he does not dish assists, he relies heavily on his powerful shot.

In last season’s VELUX EHF FINAL 4, Palmarsson had a 132 km/h hip shot recorded against PGE Vive Kielce, proving once again that the Icelandic playmaker is a very difficult player to defend.

