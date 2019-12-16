WOMEN’S EHF CUP COUNTDOWN #10: Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR). In the club’s third EHF Cup campaign, Storhamar want to advance from the group phase again

Storhamar aiming for another quarter-final

In only their fourth European season and third in the EHF Cup, Storhamar Handball Elite are trying to reach the quarter-final for a second straight season.

The runners-up from the Norwegian league had their best European result so far last year. They return to the group phase with a few changes to the squad and a new coach on the bench.

Three questions before the Women’s EHF Cup group phase:

- What does the departure of players like Heidi Løke, Chana Masson and Alma Hasanic mean to the team?

This trio were obviously the three most prominent names among the nine players in total who left Storhamar before the season.

While only six new players were added, Storhamar are doing well in the domestic league in Norway, where they are ranked second.

Also, they have eliminated Metraco Zaglebie Lubin from Poland and fellow Norwegian side Tertnes Bergen from the EHF Cup in the last two qualification rounds.

- What effect has the change of coach, with Karl Magnus Johansson replacing Arne Senstad, as late as 3 October?

Johansson seems to have created stability in the team, and the Swede has certainly brought some experience with him, which comes in useful to Storhamar for the upcoming EHF Cup tasks.

- What can Storhamar achieve in group D?

Storhamar have been drawn into a tough group, according to team captain Mia Svele.

“Herning-Ikast have many Norwegian players we know well, and we know they have a lot of speed and physical strength,” Svele said. “We know Bietigheim from our group matches last season. They have a good team, but they fit us well.”

The only unknown factor in the group is Lada. Storhamar have not played against them before but they are aware of the strengths of the second-place team from the Russian league.

Under the spotlight: Stine Lidén

After the off-season departures of experienced goalkeepers Chana Mason and Alma Hasanic, a lot of responsibility is now resting on the shoulders of Stine Lidén, who is back in the Storhamar goal.

So far, the 31-year-old shot stopper has lived up to that task, but she will have to keep the momentum going in the group phase if Storhamar’s dreams of reaching the knockout stage are to come true.

Self-esteem

Reaching the quarter-final last season was a confirmation that Storhamar can make it to the knockout stage of the competition. However, after the many chances at the beginning of the new season, the team has needed time to regroup again. And opposition will be fierce in group D.

“We are in a really hard group, but our goal is still to go through to the quarter-finals,” coach Karl Magnus Johansson said. “We simply love to play these games in Europe, as they are also a very good experience for our team.”

What the numbers say

4-3-2: this is Storhamar’s fourth European season, third in the EHF Cup, and second (straight) in the EHF Cup group phase.

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR)

Qualified for Women’s EHF Cup group phase: 65:42 vs Metraco Zaglebie Lubin (R2), 65:44 vs Tertnes Bergen (R3)

Newcomers: Tonje Lerstad (Molde), Linn Andresen (Stabæk IF), Maja Jakobsen (Odense Handbold), Maria Keiserås Haugen (Melhus), Maren Sjaamo (Kongsvinger), Emilie Hovden (Fana)

Left the club: Tina Engan (retired), Kristin Høybakken (retired), Malene Ambakk (Molde), Chana Masson (CSKA Moscow), Heidi Løke (Vipers Kristiansand), Anna Sofie Sandberg (Flisa), Alma Hasanic Grizovic (Larvik), Synne Fossheim (Flint Tønsberg), Simons Szarkova (DHK Banik Most)

Coach: Karl Magnus Johansson (since 3 October 2019)

Team captain: Mia Svele

European Cup records

EHF Cup:

Group phase (1): 2018/19

Round 3 (1): 2008/09

Cup Winners’ Cup

Quarter-final (1): 2009/10

Norwegian league: -

Norwegian cup: -

