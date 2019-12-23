«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

23.12.2019, 12:36
Croatia dreams of another semi-final
«Go back »Print Version


MEN’S EHF EURO 2020 COUNTDOWN #9: Croatia. The Balkan side have consistently performed at an international level and are seeking to put recent setbacks behind them.

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2020 Men's Adults
»Final Tournament
»Croatia
»
 

Croatia dreams of another semi-final

Croatia have won three Olympic titles and one world championship gold medal in the past, but were disappointed with fifth place at their home EHF EURO in 2018. Croatia have never won a European title, and with each participation they are trying to change that. With a talented squad in the spotlight, head coach Lino Cervar will try to make Croatia tough opponents to beat.

Three questions before the EHF EURO 2020:

- Can Croatia reach the semi-finals?

The first obstacle for Croatia is group A of the EHF EURO 2020. They will face Belarus, Montenegro and Serbia. For Lino Cervar’s squad these are well-known opponents, especially Serbia and Montenegro – but if all goes as planned, a group win is within Croatia’s grasp. The main round would prove trickier, with group A’s qualifiers set to face the two best teams from groups B and C.

“We will not promise anything, but we're aiming for the top. Group B is unpredictable, while from group C I expect Spain and Germany. That will be a real challenge,” says Cervar.

- Will Cervar and the team be under pressure?

Lino Cervar came back to the national team ahead of EHF EURO 2018, wishing to repeat his greatest achievements. The failure to do so in front of Croatian fans was a disappointment for both the team and their supporters. Nothing changed at the 2019 World Championship in Germany and Denmark, so all eyes will be on Cervar and the squad in their attempt to restore the side to glory.

- What are the expectations?

Croatia do not hide the fact they wish to be in the battle for medals. However, they are aware that reaching the semi-finals will not be easy. Cervar and his team will give everything to prepare their strategy for their known opponents and maintain their performance at a high level, especially after a long club season.

''Wishes are one thing, possibilities other. This EHF EURO brings a new playing system and it will not be easy. We always have high ambitions, but we have to be realistic,” says national team director Igor Vori.

“Even though our group A seems to be an easier one, we have tough opponents. I always say to the players that you have to give your best against all opponents, not to underestimate anyone. I hope that everyone will be ready for the start of the championship, especially our key players,” Vori adds.

Under the spotlight: Luka Cindric

In the back court, Croatia have many excellent players, and Luka Cindric in particular is always in the spotlight. Cindric had an interesting road from Karlovac and Metalurg to Vardar and Kielce, and is now playing for VELUX EHF Champions League powerhouses Barça. The creative player is a goal machine who will be one of the most important players on the court for Croatia.

“We must not fear anyone, I know we can give our best. Most important is that injuries bypass us,” says a confident Cindric.

Self-esteem

With every competition, teams’ veterans say goodbye while newcomers seek to fill their shoes on the big stage. Croatia usually aim to be a mixture of mostly experienced players buoyed with fresh blood from a few youngsters and this EHF EURO will not be an exception. That always gives confidence to a team fighting for wins in a big competition.

Fun fact

Croatia will play their first matches of the EHF EURO 2020 in Graz, only 180 km from Croatia’s capital Zagreb. The Croatian ‘Cowboys’ will have great support from the stands as many fans are expected to travel to Graz. The same would apply for the main round in Vienna, if Croatia qualify. Croatians love handball, January is always reserved for major competition and the short distance to the matches are a big plus for Cervar’s squad as fan support can be a huge boost for the team.

What the numbers say

This will be Croatia’s 14th appearance at the EHF EURO. Since the first EHF EURO took place in 1994, Croatia has won five medals - silver in 2008 and 2010 and bronze in 1994, 2012 and 2016. They have never won gold at the EHF EURO.


TEXT: Danijela Lemaic / jh
 
Share
CONTACT FORM