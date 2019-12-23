Inside the EHF

On the behalf of the whole European Handball Federation, the EHF President Michael Wiederer wishes the handball family happy holidays and a successful New Year.

Dear Friends,



After yet another exciting year of action, both on and off the court, we bid you a brief farewell as we step back from the daily business to enjoy some quality time with our families over the next two weeks.



The offices of the European Handball Federation and EHF Marketing are now closed for the seasonal break the duration of the period 24 December 2019 to 1 January 2020.



Normal service of both offices will resume on Thursday, 2 January 2020 where the involved staff will make the final preparations for the 14th Men’s European Handball Championship as we move towards the first throw-off of the upcoming men’s EHF EURO in Sweden, Austria, and Norway!



On behalf of the European Handball Federation, its Executive Committee, the professional staff, and ourselves personally, we would like to wish you all a relaxing and regenerative festive season and a successful New Year!



Michael Wiederer

EHF President

