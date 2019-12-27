NEWS: The app for the 2020 final tournament is available in English and works on iPhones as well as on all Android phones

Official EHF EURO 2020 app released

For all handball fans, the European Handball Federation offers the official Men’s EHF EURO 2020 app. With the app, handball fans worldwide can not only follow the event no matter when and where they are; they can also enjoy a plethora of engagement tools which will make their experience of Men’s EHF EURO 2020 richer than ever before.

>> Download from Apple's app store



>> Download from the Google Play store



UNIQUE LIVE MICRO CONTENT

In a partnership with Swedish start-up Antourage, the EHF offers all app users exclusive live micro content on each day of the tournament. Live coverage will be offered from the mixed zone, from media calls, from other team activities – and the Antourage feature even allows to hand over control to players and teams themselves, who can then stream directly to the app, offering a unique peak behind the scenes of EHF EURO 2020.

MATCH PREDICTOR

The match predictor offers the opportunity to guess the results of all 65 matches at Men’s EHF EURO 2020 with points being awarded for predicting the correct winner, the correct goal difference between the two teams in question and, of course, the 100% correct result. Bonus balls which double, triple or even see the initial points gained multiplied by 10 ensure that the competition stays exciting until the final. Users can also take on their friends and play in leagues of their own.

ALL-STAR TEAM VOTE

The popular All-star Team vote at EHF EURO events will exclusively be within the app. Once the main round has come to an end, users will be able to vote for one out of five All-stars in each position as well as for the best defender.

EXCLUSIVE PRIZE GIVEAWAYS

Furthermore, there will be chances to win prizes through the app’s innovative ‘Pulse’ feature. Anyone with the app can join the ‘Pulse’. Fans will be prompted to open the app. As the ‘Pulse’ starts, their screens will begin to blink. As seconds pass, fewer and fewer screens blink until only the winner’s device remains blinking.

THE WORLD OF EHF EURO 2020 AT YOUR FINGERTIPS

Further to this, the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 app gives you access to all match statistics live and as the matches are played. You can check the schedule and all results, receive team and player information and watch a plethora of videos, including highlights, the best actions of all matches, top goals and saves compilations and more.

