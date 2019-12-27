NEWS: Latvians Zigmars Sondors and Renars Licis will replace Nenad Nikolic and Dusan Stojkovic from Serbia

New pair of referees nominated for EHF EURO 2020

The European Handball Federation has confirmed the replacement of Serbian referee pair Nenad Nikolic and Dusan Stojkovic by Zigmars Sondors and Renars Licis from Latvia for the Men’s EHF EURO 2020.

The change became necessary because the recovery of Nenad Nikolic, who had sustained an injury in late October, did not proceed as fast as initially forecast. This made an appropriate preparation impossible.

Like Nikolic/Stojkovic, Sondors/Licis are also nominated for the preliminary round only.

The Men’s EHF EURO 2020 is played from 9 to 26 January in Sweden, Austria and Norway. It is the first European Championship to be played with 24 teams.

In total, 23 pairs of referees have been nominated for the final tournament.

11 pairs will referee matches in the preliminary round only; 7 pairs have been nominated for the preliminary and the main round.

Five additional pairs join the final tournament from the main round onwards.

