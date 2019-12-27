NEWS: The EHF Players of December are Anna Vyakhireva, for her performances in Japan, and Petar Nenadic for his VELUX EHF Champions League exploits

Vyakhireva and Nenadic bid spectacular farewell to 2019

As we count down the days until the end of 2019, all we can say is what a year it has been. The final EHF Player of the Month awards of the year go to the awe-inspiring duo of Anna Vyakhireva (Rostov-Don/Russia) and Petar Nenadic (Veszprém/Serbia).

Russian gem Anna Vyakhireva is now the most awarded EHF Player of the Month, becoming the first to pick up a milestone fifth award.

Meanwhile, the first-time EHF Player of the Month laureate Petar Nenadic, now joins the elite crowd, with his compatriots Bogdan Radivojevic, Tibor Ivanisevic and Momir Ilic, all awarded the prestigious accolade in the past.

A sign of things to come

Mercurial right back Vyakhireva masterminded Russia’s run to a bronze medal finish at the Women’s World Championship 2019 earlier this month. In addition, she was named in the all-star team of the competition, while also topping the assist charts with to her name.

The award could be a sign of things to come for the 24-year-old Russian. Vyakhierva also won the EHF Player of the Month award in December 2018, paving the way for an impressive year, in which she became the DELO Women’s EHF FINAL4 finalist with Rostov-Don, and will certainly be looking to build on that achievement.

Before swooping the December 2019 award, Vyakhireva previously won the EHF Player of the Month award in June, October and December 2018, as well as September 2019.

Leading Rostov-Don's scorers with 29 goals, Vyakhireva will be relishing her return to Europe’s top flight, with hopes of making it all the way at the DELO Women’s EHF FINAL4 in Budapest this year.

One step closer to the dream

Famboyant playmaker Petar Nenadic led Veszprém to their triumph against the title holders Vardar (38:29), with staggering efficiency. Serbian playmaker singlehandedly silenced the crowd in Skopje, having scored 11 goals, recording only one miss.

The award will bear great significance in Nanadic’s career, as handball runs in his family. His mother won the Champions Cup (predecessor to Women’s EHF Champions League) in 1979, while his father was a successful player in Serbia. Petar’s younger brother Drasko Nenadic currently plays for BM Granollers, and is an occasional member of the Serbian national team.

Nenadic is top scorer for Veszprém this season, with 53 goals so far in the VELUX EHF Champions League. Keeping the in-form centre-back in best shape is essential for Veszprém’s hopes, as the Hungarian powerhouse occupy the second place in Group B – two points behind THW Kiel.

He will have ample time to prepare for the second part of the season, as the playmaker will miss the EHF EURO 2020, having taken a break from Serbian national team in 2018.

EHF Players of December nominees

Women:

1. Anna Vyakhireva (RUS) – Rostov-Don

2. Lois Abbingh (NED) – Rostov-Don

3. Tess Wester (NED) – Odense Håndbold

4. Estavana Polman (NED) – Team Esbjerg

5. Alexandrina Cabral Barbosa (ESP) – Nantes Atlantique Handball

Men:

1. Petar Nenadic (SRB) – Telekom Veszprém HC

2. Luka Cindric (CRO) – Barça

3. Aron Palmarsson (ISL) – Barça

4. Mikel Hansen (DEN) – Paris Saint-Germain HB

5. Sander Sagosen (NOR) – Paris Saint-Germain HB

TEXT: