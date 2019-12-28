«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

28.12.2019, 18:30
ÉRD emerge as dark horses
«Go back »Print Version


WOMEN’S EHF CUP COUNTDOWN #7: ÉRD (HUN). 2015 semi-finalists hoping to make their mark once again and dethrone their Hungarian rivals in Europe

»EC Channel »2019-20 Women's EHF Cup
»Group Matches
»ÉRD
»
 

ÉRD emerge as dark horses

The team in a little city right next to Hungarian capital Budapest hope to emerge from the shadows and display their true potential in this season’s EHF Cup.

Érd’s young and talented squad already showed what they are capable of as they beat Siófok KC in the domestic league and engaging FTC Rail Cargo Hungaria in a tough battle, before losing.

In the Women’s EHF Cup, Erd qualified for the group phase thanks to a confident win against Russian side Kuban and this is just the beginning.

Three questions before the Women’s EHF Cup group phase:

Will not winning titles so far hamper ÉRD in their ambition to win the EHF Cup?

The club’s management made it clear, it is time to bring home a trophy. Although the organisation currently is in its most successful period since being founded 45 years ago, they have never finished at the top. This could also help the players as their thirst for success is at a record high-level.

- Can Edina Szabó, a role model for the EHF’s ‘Handball Inspires Generations’ campaign, lead ÉRD to the title?

Edina Szabó, head coach of the side has not succeeded in leading ÉRD to a title yet, but it is clear her 15 years in the French national team’s staff and having won the EHF Cup with Cornexi-Alcoa-HSB in 2005 will come in handy. Her experience may be worth its weight in gold. 

- How far can ÉRD go in the EHF Cup this season?

The goal is set, although the club’s sporting director Marianne Rácz knows that they need to enjoy and value every little step.

“Our team has qualified again to the EHF Cup group phase by beating Kuban. We are very proud of this achievement.

“The group we are in is very balanced. We will have to confirm our potential against very good teams, but this is what the EHF Cup is about. Our players are very motivated, we will do everything so we can advance to the next round and continue our European adventure.”

Under the spotlight: Gabriella Tóth

The 23-year-old centre back has already won Women’s EHF Champions League in 2017, next to multiple Hungarian league and cup titles with Győri Audi ETO KC. However, she wanted to show her talent with another club and her courage paid off as she is currently the top scorer in the domestic championship with 56 goals after 10 rounds. 

Self-esteem

“Our young and talented team already has EHF Cup experience. We would like to further strengthen this aspect, while always keeping in mind the need for performance and to be one of the best team in Europe.

“It is especially important that our team consistently represents our city and community at the European level as the owner of the club is the city of Érd. Also, we have a very large number of children playing handball in our clubs’ youth teams as well as in programs that we sponsor in local schools. It is always a great experience for them and for our fans to host some of the best teams in Europe,” added Rácz.

“We are proud to have qualified again to the group phase of the EHF Cup. We want to use the experience we gathered two years ago at the same stage when only very small details prevented us from qualifying to the next round. We aim to advance from group C with well-balanced and consistent performances,” says the team captain, Kinga Janurik.

What the numbers say

The odds are against ÉRD as titleholders Siófok KC, the star-boosted Odense Handbold and the one of the most Champions League-experienced team, HC Podravka Vegeta are all aiming for the trophy in this competition. However, this will not leave the coaches and the athletes discouraged.

Fun fact

One of their most important players in recent years, Katarina Krpez-Slezak is expecting a child this year.

ERD (HUN)

Qualified for Women’s EHF Cup group phase: 
64:62 vs Kuban (R3)

Newcomers: Rita Termány (MTK Budapest), Réka Bizikova (Motherson-Mosonmagyaróvár), Alexandra Do Nascimento (ALBA)
Left the club: Coralie Lassource (Brest)

Coach: Edina Szabó (since 2010)
Team captain: Kinga Janurik

European Cup records
Women’s EHF Cup:
Semi-finalists (1): 2014/15

Hungarian league: -
Hungarian cup: -


TEXT: Bela Müller / cor
 
Share
CONTACT FORM