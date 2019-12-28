WOMEN’S EHF CUP COUNTDOWN #7: ÉRD (HUN). 2015 semi-finalists hoping to make their mark once again and dethrone their Hungarian rivals in Europe

ÉRD emerge as dark horses

The team in a little city right next to Hungarian capital Budapest hope to emerge from the shadows and display their true potential in this season’s EHF Cup.

Érd’s young and talented squad already showed what they are capable of as they beat Siófok KC in the domestic league and engaging FTC Rail Cargo Hungaria in a tough battle, before losing.

In the Women’s EHF Cup, Erd qualified for the group phase thanks to a confident win against Russian side Kuban and this is just the beginning.

Three questions before the Women’s EHF Cup group phase:

- Will not winning titles so far hamper ÉRD in their ambition to win the EHF Cup?

The club’s management made it clear, it is time to bring home a trophy. Although the organisation currently is in its most successful period since being founded 45 years ago, they have never finished at the top. This could also help the players as their thirst for success is at a record high-level.

- Can Edina Szabó, a role model for the EHF’s ‘Handball Inspires Generations’ campaign, lead ÉRD to the title?

Edina Szabó, head coach of the side has not succeeded in leading ÉRD to a title yet, but it is clear her 15 years in the French national team’s staff and having won the EHF Cup with Cornexi-Alcoa-HSB in 2005 will come in handy. Her experience may be worth its weight in gold.

- How far can ÉRD go in the EHF Cup this season?

The goal is set, although the club’s sporting director Marianne Rácz knows that they need to enjoy and value every little step.

“Our team has qualified again to the EHF Cup group phase by beating Kuban. We are very proud of this achievement.

“The group we are in is very balanced. We will have to confirm our potential against very good teams, but this is what the EHF Cup is about. Our players are very motivated, we will do everything so we can advance to the next round and continue our European adventure.”

Under the spotlight: Gabriella Tóth

The 23-year-old centre back has already won Women’s EHF Champions League in 2017, next to multiple Hungarian league and cup titles with Győri Audi ETO KC. However, she wanted to show her talent with another club and her courage paid off as she is currently the top scorer in the domestic championship with 56 goals after 10 rounds.

Self-esteem

“Our young and talented team already has EHF Cup experience. We would like to further strengthen this aspect, while always keeping in mind the need for performance and to be one of the best team in Europe.

“It is especially important that our team consistently represents our city and community at the European level as the owner of the club is the city of Érd. Also, we have a very large number of children playing handball in our clubs’ youth teams as well as in programs that we sponsor in local schools. It is always a great experience for them and for our fans to host some of the best teams in Europe,” added Rácz.

“We are proud to have qualified again to the group phase of the EHF Cup. We want to use the experience we gathered two years ago at the same stage when only very small details prevented us from qualifying to the next round. We aim to advance from group C with well-balanced and consistent performances,” says the team captain, Kinga Janurik.

What the numbers say

The odds are against ÉRD as titleholders Siófok KC, the star-boosted Odense Handbold and the one of the most Champions League-experienced team, HC Podravka Vegeta are all aiming for the trophy in this competition. However, this will not leave the coaches and the athletes discouraged.

Fun fact

One of their most important players in recent years, Katarina Krpez-Slezak is expecting a child this year.

ERD (HUN)

Qualified for Women’s EHF Cup group phase:

64:62 vs Kuban (R3)

Newcomers: Rita Termány (MTK Budapest), Réka Bizikova (Motherson-Mosonmagyaróvár), Alexandra Do Nascimento (ALBA)

Left the club: Coralie Lassource (Brest)

Coach: Edina Szabó (since 2010)

Team captain: Kinga Janurik

European Cup records

Women’s EHF Cup:

Semi-finalists (1): 2014/15

Hungarian league: -

Hungarian cup: -

