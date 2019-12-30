«oct 2019»
30.12.2019, 11:00
EHF partners with (Un)informed Handball Hour for first EHF EURO podcast
NEWS: New offer extends media portfolio for upcoming European Championship in Sweden, Austria and Norway

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2020 Men's Adults
»Final Tournament
»
 

EHF partners with (Un)informed Handball Hour for first EHF EURO podcast

The European Handball Federation extends its media portfolio at the upcoming Men’s EHF EURO 2020 by partnering with the (Un)informed Handball Hour to offer the first EHF podcast at a Handball European Championship.

Every second day, Irish trio, Chris O’Reilly, Brian Campion and Alex Kulesh, will welcome high-profile guests to talk about and offer insights on everything that is happening at and around the biggest Men’s EHF EURO to date.

EHF EURO 2020 is the first final tournament which is played in three nations and with 24 teams.

The EHF EURO podcast will be available in English on all major podcast platforms including iTunes, Spotify and Podbean as well as on the championship’s official website, www.ehf-euro.com.

The first episode will be available on 6 January.

“This the first time we are offering a podcast at European Championship level for all handball fans. It is another piece of the puzzle in our aim to offer the most attractive coverage of this EHF EURO across all platforms whether this is online, on social media – or now as podcast,” says Thomas Schoeneich, Head of Media and Communications for the European Handball Federation.

“We are delighted to partner the EHF and deliver the first official EHF EURO podcast. We have all been players and passionate fans before working in handball media and we pride ourselves on bringing that love for the sport to the podcast. We try to blend the formal with the fun and offer fans a light-hearted yet informative listen. We cannot wait to get started,” says Chris O’Reilly.

The (Un)Informed Handball Hour started as podcast project in 2017 by Chris O’Reilly and Brian Campion. Ever since more than 50 podcasts have been aired, covering all aspects of European and worldwide handball.

O’Reilly, Campion and Kulesh have all been playing handball for the Irish national team. O’Reilly is also a commentator for ehfTV at EHF Champions League matches.

At EHF EURO 2020, they will first be based in Trondheim, before travelling to Malmö for the main round and then to Stockholm for the final weekend.

The Men’s EHF EURO 2020 takes place in Sweden, Austria and Norway from 9 to 26 January. Preliminary round venues are Gothenburg and Malmö in Sweden, Vienna and Graz in Austria and Trondheim in Norway.

The main round is played in Vienna and Malmö. Stockholm’s Tele2 Arena with a capacity of 22,000 will host the final weekend.


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
