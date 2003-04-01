2019-20 Women's EHF Cup

WOMEN'S EHF CUP COUNTDOWN #3: Kobenhavn Handball (DEN). Returning to the Women’s EHF Cup after last season's Champions League adventure, Kobenhavn's first objective is to reach the quarter-finals

Quarter-final is first objective for Kobenhavn After reaching the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League main round last season, Kobenhavn Handball are back in the Women’s EHF Cup this season.



Drawn in group B alongside reigning title holders Siófok KC Hungary, HC Podravka Vegeta and Magura Cisnadie, Kobenhavn's first objective is to advance to the quarter-finals.



Three questions before the Women's EHF Cup group phase:



- What can Kobenhavn achieve in the Women’s EHF Cup this season?



Having achieved their initial aim of qualifying for the group phase, Kobenhavn set a new goal of reaching the quarter-finals.



However, as head coach Claus Mogensen realises, a tough group awaits the former Danish champions.



“The defending champions Siófok are obviously a very strong opponent, and I see them as one of the favourites for the title again this season.



“Podravka fought well in a strong Champions League group, and I am sure they will benefit from that experience in the EHF Cup.



“My knowledge of Cisnadie is not very big at the moment, but it will be when we meet them in the third round,” said Mogensen, whose aim of achieving a quarter-final berth is not deterred by the strength of group B.



- What will the absence of goalkeeper Johanna Bundsen and right back Anne Cecilie de la Cour, who are both on maternity leave, mean to the team?



Bundsen’s absence puts a lot of strain on 20-year-old goalkeeper Amalie Milling. If Kobenhavn are to succeed in the competition, Milling will need to live up to her huge potential.



With Swedish international Hanna Blomstrand and former Larvik player Maria Hjertner able to fill in for de la Cour, Kobenhavn are better resourced in the right back position.



- Is Kobenhavn’s squad deep enough to cope with the EHF Cup along with the demanding Danish league?



Missing Bundsen and de la Cour, Kobenhavn lack a bit of depth – not least in the goalkeeper position.



However, they have many players with plenty of international experience, and this also applies to head coach Claus Mogensen.



If the squad remains at its current strength, they should be able to cope.



Under the spotlight: Amalie Milling



Even though Amalie Milling only turned 20 at the end of December, the highly talented goalkeeper will carry a huge responsibility in the EHF Cup, just as she does in the Danish league.



After Emily Stang Sando left for Buducnost before this season and with Johanna Bundsen on maternity leave, young Milling is really in the spotlight when it comes to Kobenhavn’s chances.



Self-esteem



After their success in the Champions League last season, from which they still have most of their players, Kobenhavn should enter the group phase with some confidence, although captain Mia Rej remains cautious.



“We are part of a very strong and competitive group, and all three of our opponents come from countries with a fanatic fan culture.



“We will have to our very best to have a chance in this group, but it will be valuable for our young group of players,” said the experienced playmaker.



What the numbers say



Kobenhavn have two world champions in their team. Right wing Debbie Bont and centre back Larissa Nüsser were both part of the Dutch team that won the World Championship in Japan in December.



Kobenhavn Handball (DEN)



Qualified for the Women’s EHF Cup group phase: 56:53 vs TUSSIES Metzingen (R2), 62:46 vs OGC Nice Cote d Azur Handball (R3)



Newcomers: Nyala Krullaars (Morrenhof Jansen Dalfsen), Olivia Mellegård (IK Sävehof), Maria Hjertner (Larvik), Aimee Von Pereira (Bayer 04 Leverkusen), Paulina Uscinowicz (Vistal Gdynia)



Left the club: Jenny Alm (retired), Line Bjoernsen (retired), Kelly Dulfer (BV Borussia Dortmund), Annika Meyer (Aarhus United), Mai Kragballe (Randers HK), Emily Stang Sando (Buducnost)



Coach: Claus Mogensen (since 2016)



Team captain: Mia Rej



European Cup records



EHF Champions League:

Main round (1): 2018/19

Group matches (3): 2000/01, 2008/09, 2009/10



EHF Cup:

Quarter-final (1): 2013/14

Group phase (1): 2017/18

Round 3 (1): 2006/07



Cup Winners’ Cup:

Winner (1): 2008/09

Semi-final (1): 2003/04

Last 16 (1): 2010/11

Round 4 (1): 2004/05



Danish league: 1 title (2018)

Danish Cup: -



TEXT: Peter Bruun / jw



