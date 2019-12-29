WOMEN'S EHF CUP COUNTDOWN #2: Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN). After reaching the EHF Cup semi-finals last season, Herning-Ikast enter the group phase looking to further their record of European accomplishments

Herning-Ikast enter group phase with respect

After reaching the Women's EHF Cup semi-finals last season and the Women’s EHF Champions League quarter-finals in 2016/17 and 2017/18, Herning-Ikast Handbold have some rather proud traditions in European handball.



If we go back a bit further, a WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 berth in 2014 makes their European history even prouder.



This season, Herning-Ikast obviously hope to progress from the group phase once again, but they find themselves in a tough group.



Three questions before the Women's EHF Cup group phase:

- What does the loss of Louise Burgaard to Metz Handball mean to Herning-Ikast?



A player like Burgaard is not easily replaced, and her absence can be seen this season.



However, the return of Norwegian international Stine Skogrand from maternity leave has meant that Herning-Ikast are still well equipped at right back.



- What can Mathias Madsen, who was promoted from assistant to head coach before this season, do with the team?



The challenge of succeeding Kristian Kristensen as head coach is obvious.



There is no doubt, however, that Mathias Madsen has learned a lot from his years as assistant to Kristensen. Furthermore, Madsen has previous head coach experience from his time at Silkeborg-Voel.



His experience as a strong and uncompromising defender for several Danish league clubs before becoming a coach will also come in useful.



- What can Herning-Ikast achieve in group D?

Storhamar Handball Elite, SG BBM Bietigheim and Handball Club Lada are Herning-Ikast's opponents in group D, and Mathias Madsen considers this group to be the strongest of all four groups.



“I also expect it to be a close one, especially among Bietigheim, Lada and ourselves, whom I all expect to be better than Storhamar.

“Our objective in the Women's EHF Cup, however, is to qualify for the quarter-finals,” said the head coach.



Under the spotlight: Sabine Englert



Goalkeeper Sabine Englert remains a crucial player for Herning-Ikast.



The German veteran has proved her worth to the team again this season in the Danish league as well as in the Danish Cup and the EHF Cup qualifiers.



Even though Swedish international Jessica Ryde has received more court time lately, Sabine Englert’s experience and calmness are still essential for Herning-Ikast to be successful.



Self-esteem

With most of the players from last season still present, Herning-Ikast should permit themselves to dream pretty big, but just like her head coach, Mathias Madsen, captain Stine Skogrand is cautious about her team’s group phase campaign.



“We believe and hope for a bunch of exciting matches. If we want to make to the quarter-finals, we will need to win all our matches at home and preferably some of our away matches too,” said the Norwegian right back.



What the numbers say

Herning-Ikast have five Norwegian players in their squad.

Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN)

Qualified for Women's EHF Cup group phase: 54:46 vs HC Gomel (R2), 54:49 vs Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (R3)

Newcomers: Julie Jensen (EH Aalborg), Vilde Johansen (Tertnes Bergen), Jeanett Kristiansen (Vipers Kristiansand), Naja Nissen (back from loan to Ringkøbing Håndbold)



Left the club: Louise Burgaard (Metz Handball), Anne Mette Pedersen (Odense Håndbold), Mie Augustesen (retired), Trine Troelsen (retired)

Coach: Mathias Madsen (since the summer of 2019)

Team captain: Stine Skogrand

European Cup records

EHF Champions League:

FINAL4 (1) 2013/14

Semi-final (1): 2002/03

Quarter-final (4): 1998/99, 2004/05, 2016/17, 2017/18

Main round: (3): 2008/09, 2011/12, 2015/16

Group matches (1): 2003/04

EHF Cup:

Winner (2): 2001/02, 2010/11

Final (1): 2006/07

Semi-final (3): 2007/08, 2012/13, 2018/19

Quarter-final (1): 2005/06

Group phase (1): 2019/20



Cup Winners' Cup:

Winner (2): 2003/04, 2014/15

Round 4 (1): 2009/10



Danish league: four titles (1998, 2011, 2013, 2015)

Danish cup: eight titles (1990, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2019)

