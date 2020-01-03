WOMEN'S EHF CUP COUNTDOWN #1: Siófok KC Hungary. The Hungarian club return to the group phase as defending champions and are fully prepared for their attempt to make history in the Women's EHF Cup

Siófok ready to make history

Having assembled one of the strongest squads for a side not participating in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League, Siófok KC Hungary are eager to repeat last season's historic triumph in the Women’s EHF Cup.

While Siófok have been unable to break Győri Audi ETO KC’s rule in Hungary, they have systematically built a team over several seasons that is able to compete at the upper echelons of European handball.

Three questions before the Women’s EHF Cup group phase:

- Are Siófok still thirsty for success in this competition?

Despite finishing third in the Hungarian league in 2018/19, Siófok hoped that they could compete in the Women’s EHF Champions League this season, but their request for a place in the Champions League was unsuccessful as FTC-Cargo Hungaria became Hungary’s second representative.

Although the team is ready for the next level, the title holders are hungry to repeat last season’s glorious run to the title.

- Will the new puzzle pieces fit together?

Siófok have signed many players in previous seasons, but this off-season seemed calmer at the shore of Lake Balaton.

Nerea Pena, Zsuzsanna Tomori and Gnonsiane Niombla were among the additions to Siófok’s roster.

As they are all experienced leaders with the knowledge of how to win, hopes are high that the team can find the right chemistry to go all the way again.

- What can make the difference for Siófok?

Siófok started slowly in the domestic league this season, losing two games and drawing one, but their defence is still among the best – if not the best – in Hungary.

Siófok’s defence was at its most resilient in the final in 2018/19, conceding just 42 goals in two legs against Team Esbjerg, and it can again make the difference in 2019/20.

Under the spotlight: Nerea Pena

Nerea Pena joined Siófok from FTC after seven seasons for one reason: the free-scoring centre back wants success.

“I come to Siófok to win trophies. This would mean a lot for us. It will be super difficult, but we will give everything,” said the Spanish newcomer.

Self-esteem

Drawn in group B, one of the toughest groups in the competition, it is obvious that Tor Odvar Moen’s players cannot start the competition as slowly as they did in the domestic league.

“Our group is really strong. I think Podravka, Kobenhavn and Siófok will fight for the places to qualify to the next round,” added Pena.

What the numbers say

On paper the title holders have every asset required to become only the second club to win back-to-back titles in the Women's EHF Cup.

Debrecen – another Hungarian side – achieved this feat when they won the competition in 1994/95 and 1995/96.

Siófok KC Hungary (HUN)

Qualified for Women’s EHF Cup group phase: 61:58 vs Nantes Atlantique Handball (R3)

Newcomers: Nerea Pena, Melinda Szikora (both FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria), Zsuzsanna Tomori (Györi Audi ETO KC), Gnonsiane Niombla (Metz Handball), Júlia Hársfalvi (TUSSIES Metzingen)

Left the club: Mireya Gonzalez, Asma Elghaoui (SCM Ramnicu Valcea), Denisa Dedu, Gabriela Perianu (both CSM Bucuresti), Estelle Nze Minko (Györi Audi ETO KC)

Coach: Tor Odvar Moen (since 2018)

Team captain: Nerea Pena

European Cup records

EHF Cup:

Winner (1): 2018/19

Last 16 (1): 2015/16

Round 3 (1) 2012/13

Cup Winners' Cup

Last 16 (1): 2014/15

Hungarian league: -

Hungarian cup: -

