«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

31.12.2019, 10:50
Lublin hope for a fresh start in EHF Cup
«Go back »Print Version


WOMEN’S EHF CUP COUNTDOWN #4: MKS Lublin S.A. (POL). After an unsuccessful campaign in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League, the Polish team are determined to be more competitive in the EHF Cup

»EC Channel »2019-20 Women's EHF Cup
»Group Matches
»MKS Lublin S.A.
»
 

Lublin hope for a fresh start in EHF Cup

MKS Lublin started the European season in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League, yet they were unable to pick up a win in their six group matches.

Now the Polish side continue the season in the Women’s EHF Cup, and they hope to do a better job in January. 

Three questions before the EHF Cup group phase:

- Will the top flight experience help the team?

The Polish team played in the continental top flight after a four-year absence, and even if they did not claim any points, they got some valuable experience which should help them to improve.

“Despite the defeats, our performances have given us a lot, because we gained more confidence,” says head coach Robert Lis. 

- Will Lublin progress from the group?

In the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League, they had to compete with heavyweights such as Rostov-Don and CSM Bucuresti, so it was always going to be a big ask. But in the EHF Cup, the rivals are more of Lublin’s calibre, so the Polish team will try to fight for the quarter-final spots. 

"We still have a bit of time to have a deeper analysis of our group opponents, however, we all know a very high level of the national leagues in Denmark, Romania and Hungary. We will face really strong players with big experience also in their national teams, but I guess that our recent experience from DELO Women’s EHF Champions League will bring some good results," team captain Weronika Gawlik says. 

- Can the team improve their attack?

In Europe’s premier club competition this season, Lublin scored only 123 goals in six matches, just 20.5 goals on average per game. If they want to be more competitive in the EHF Cup, they certainly have to be more efficient in attack. 

Under the spotlight: Weronika Gawlik

The 33-year-old goalkeeper and team captain is one of the most experienced players in Lublin’s squad. She started her career at GZKS Sosnica Gliwice in her native town, but joined Lublin in 2011 and plays her ninth season with the team. Gawlik is a key figure both at the club and Polish national team, and she will play an important role during the upcoming Women’s EHF Cup games. 

Self-esteem

"We aim to have tight matches against all our group opponents, and we want to win at least our home games in Lublin," club president Mariusz Szmit said. 

Speaking about the importance of playing in the EHF Cup, he added: "The EHF Cup group phase in another test for our team this season after our participation in the EHF Champions League. On the one hand, it gives us the opportunity to face very good teams from Europe, on the other hand, it fulfils our aspirations to be present at international club stage. I believe it is a natural way of development for the team which regularly wins the national league."

In group C, they will face ÉRD (HUN), CS Gloria-2018 Bistrita Nasaud (ROU) and Odense Handbold (DEN).

Fun fact

In October, Lublin celebrated the 25th anniversary of their first match in European Cup competitions. In 1994, Montex Lublin made their debut in the Women’s City Cup, playing against Icelandic club UMF Stjarnan. 

What the numbers say

There are only three foreign players in the current Lublin’s roster, right back Mia Moldrup from Denmark and Croatian duo Valentina Blazevic and Gabrijela Besen. 

MKS Lublin S.A. (POL)

Qualification for the EHF Cup 2019/20 group phase:
4th place in group B of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League

Newcomers: Valentina Blazevic, Karolina Kochaniak, Natalia Nosek (all from SPR Pogon Szczecin), Joanna Gadzina (EKS Start Elblag), Aleksandra Olek (SMS Plock), Dominika Wieckowska (Korona Handball Kielce)

Left the club: Aleksandra Januchta (MTS Zory), Valiantsina Nestiaruk, Ewa Urtnowska (both pregnant), Agnieszka Kowalska (MKS Karkonosze Jelenia Gora)

Coach: Robert Lis (since 2017)

Team captain: Weronika Gawlik

European Cup records:

Women’s EHF Champions League:
Quarter-final (2): 1999/2000, 2001/02
Last 16 (1): 1995/96
Group Matches (6): 2002/03, 2003/04, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2019/20
Champions League (3): 1996/97, 1997/98, 1998/99
Round 2 (1): 2001/02
Qualification Tournament (8): 2005/06, 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2009/10, 2010/11, 2016/17, 2018/19

Other EC records:
EHF Cup:
Winners: 2000/01
Quarter-finalists: 2007/08, 2009/10

Challenge Cup:
Winners: 2017/18

Cup Winners’ Cup:
Quarter-finalists: 2014/15

Polish league: 21 titles (1995-2003, 2005-2010, 2013-2016, 2018, 2019)

Polish cup: 11 titles (1996-1998, 2000-2002, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2018)


TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev / cor
 
Share
CONTACT FORM