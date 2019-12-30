Team changes, suits and fireworks
The build-up before any EHF EURO is usually a very busy time indeed. Forced or chosen, this is the last opportunity for coaches to make choices before competition begins.
Sadly that is the case for the coaches of Norway, Germany and Spain with injuries forcing last-minute changes ahead of throw-off next week.
However, the start of 2020 is not all doom and gloom. Athletes took time out over the festive period to celebrate the New Year with their families and posed in their official outfits before the tournament.
So, as the countdown to the start of the championships is well and truly underway, here is our run-down of the latest news affecting those teams and players who will be eyeing glory across the next month.
Right back headache for Germany
Is there a curse on German right backs? After both Steffen Weinhold and Fabian Wiede were ruled out of EHF EURO 2020, Franz Semper now faces time on the sidelines due to heart problems. The left-hander, who cannot play for three weeks, has been replaced by David Schmidt, the 26-year-old TBV Lemgo right back who has yet to make his debut for the national team.
Balaguer out for Spain
Reigning champions Spain have also had to make a change in their squad with right wing David Balaguer unavailable after failing to recover from a calf injury sustained in October. In Balaguer’s place Spain boss Jordi Ribera has called up Barça’s Aleix Gomez, who will be in line to make his first appearance at an EHF EURO.
Captain Myhrol missing for Norway
Norway have suffered a major blow in their preparations just a week before they co-host EHF EURO 2020 with news that captain Bjarte Myhrol will miss the tournament through injury. The 37-year-old line player will undergo an operation to solve pains in his intestines. Ahead of their EHF EURO 2020 opener against Bosnia Herzegovina on 10 January, Tom-Kåre Nikolaisen has been called-up as a replacement.
Warm-up wins for Belarus
The period between Christmas and New Year’s Eve saw many teams prepare for EHF EURO 2020 and among those nations in action were Belarus and Poland. A four-team warm-up tournament saw Belarus, who play in Group A during the EHF EURO, win all three of their matches, while the Poles won one of their matches, beating the United Arab Emirates.
Vranjes meets the media
While there were no matches for Slovenia, there is plenty of work for new national coach Ljubomir Vranjes. The Swede took over from Veselin Vujovic just a couple of weeks ago and made his first steps in his new job. Judging by the amount of media at the press conference, plenty of people in Slovenia are interested in what the new coach has to say ahead of EHF EURO 2020.
Dressed to impress
What would a EHF EURO be without nice clothes? Brand new shoes, brand new balls but also brand new outfits! All EHF EURO teams tried out their team jackets and trousers, but the players were not preparing for New Year’s Eve… they were ensuring they look good when they step off the plane, whether it be in Sweden, Norway or Austria.
Welcoming in 2020
Speaking of New Year’s Eve, that was the last occasion for the players to spend some quality time with their families before entering the handball madness that, for most of them, starts today. Among those celebrating the turn of the New Year was Sander Sagosen. The Norwegian star, who will be without doubt one of the main attractions of the preliminary round in Trondheim, took the opportunity to witness the fireworks with girlfriend Hannah Oftedal.
