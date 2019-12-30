NEWS ROUND-UP: As the countdown to the throw-off begins in earnest we look at the latest news affecting the nations ready to fight for EHF EURO 2020 glory

Team changes, suits and fireworks

The build-up before any EHF EURO is usually a very busy time indeed. Forced or chosen, this is the last opportunity for coaches to make choices before competition begins.



Sadly that is the case for the coaches of Norway, Germany and Spain with injuries forcing last-minute changes ahead of throw-off next week.



However, the start of 2020 is not all doom and gloom. Athletes took time out over the festive period to celebrate the New Year with their families and posed in their official outfits before the tournament.



So, as the countdown to the start of the championships is well and truly underway, here is our run-down of the latest news affecting those teams and players who will be eyeing glory across the next month.

Right back headache for Germany

Is there a curse on German right backs? After both Steffen Weinhold and Fabian Wiede were ruled out of EHF EURO 2020, Franz Semper now faces time on the sidelines due to heart problems. The left-hander, who cannot play for three weeks, has been replaced by David Schmidt, the 26-year-old TBV Lemgo right back who has yet to make his debut for the national team.

Balaguer out for Spain



Reigning champions Spain have also had to make a change in their squad with right wing David Balaguer unavailable after failing to recover from a calf injury sustained in October. In Balaguer’s place Spain boss Jordi Ribera has called up Barça’s Aleix Gomez, who will be in line to make his first appearance at an EHF EURO.

Captain Myhrol missing for Norway



Norway have suffered a major blow in their preparations just a week before they co-host EHF EURO 2020 with news that captain Bjarte Myhrol will miss the tournament through injury. The 37-year-old line player will undergo an operation to solve pains in his intestines. Ahead of their EHF EURO 2020 opener against Bosnia Herzegovina on 10 January, Tom-Kåre Nikolaisen has been called-up as a replacement.

Warm-up wins for Belarus



The period between Christmas and New Year’s Eve saw many teams prepare for EHF EURO 2020 and among those nations in action were Belarus and Poland. A four-team warm-up tournament saw Belarus, who play in Group A during the EHF EURO, win all three of their matches, while the Poles won one of their matches, beating the United Arab Emirates.

🇪🇸 #Hispanos | ¡La selección de César Montes, subcampeona del #4Naciones! 🥈



🇧🇾 Bielorrusia vence por la mínima a Polonia 🇵🇱 (24:25) y se alza con el título 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/LWhT0Sa9NF — RFEBalonmano (@RFEBalonmano) December 29, 2019

Vranjes meets the media



While there were no matches for Slovenia, there is plenty of work for new national coach Ljubomir Vranjes. The Swede took over from Veselin Vujovic just a couple of weeks ago and made his first steps in his new job. Judging by the amount of media at the press conference, plenty of people in Slovenia are interested in what the new coach has to say ahead of EHF EURO 2020.

Novi selektor @LVranjes se je najprej predstavil na novinarski konferenci, nato pa odhitel v dvorano OŠ Zreče, kjer se z reprezentanco pravkar mudi na prvem treningu. 🤾‍♂‍🇸🇮 #miSlovenci pic.twitter.com/MTQGYowzvf — Rokometna zveza SLO (@rzs_si) December 27, 2019

Naj bo leto 2020 polno smeha, tako kot ga je bilo na fotografiranju članov! 😉📷



Reprezentanca se bo v Zrečah znova zbrala jutri, že v petek in soboto pa se vidimo na pripravljalnih tekmah v Slovenj Gradcu in Trbovljah.👊🤾‍♂️🇸🇮#miSlovenci pic.twitter.com/daLxrxTAJU — Rokometna zveza SLO (@rzs_si) January 1, 2020

Dressed to impress

What would a EHF EURO be without nice clothes? Brand new shoes, brand new balls but also brand new outfits! All EHF EURO teams tried out their team jackets and trousers, but the players were not preparing for New Year’s Eve… they were ensuring they look good when they step off the plane, whether it be in Sweden, Norway or Austria.

Welcoming in 2020



Speaking of New Year’s Eve, that was the last occasion for the players to spend some quality time with their families before entering the handball madness that, for most of them, starts today. Among those celebrating the turn of the New Year was Sander Sagosen. The Norwegian star, who will be without doubt one of the main attractions of the preliminary round in Trondheim, took the opportunity to witness the fireworks with girlfriend Hannah Oftedal.



TEXT: