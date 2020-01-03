«nov 2019»
03.01.2020, 10:27
Tickets going fast ahead of EHF EURO 2020 throw-off
TICKET NEWS: Want to see a piece of the action live? Secure your ticket and save your seat for the Men’s EHF EURO before it’s too late!

Handball fans are being urged to save their seat for the forthcoming EHF EURO 2020 with the hugely anticipated throw-off only next week.

With the championship beginning on 9 January, the three co-hosts – Sweden, Austria and Norway – are reporting that tickets for a number of days have already sold-out.

In Sweden, tickets for the first two days of action in Gothenburg – which feature both matches of the hosts – have all been snapped up, while three-quarters of tickets have been sold for the third day of competition in the city.

The first day in Malmö has also sold-out, while tickets are selling quickly for the second and third day of preliminary round action.

Seats for the final weekend, which takes place across Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 24-26 January in Stockholm’s Tele2 Arena, have already proven to be a big hit with 60 per cent of tickets already sold for the final alone.

In Austria, matches on 10 (preliminary round) and 18 January (main round) have almost sold-out inside Vienna’s Stadthalle, while in Graz, limited tickets are available for the preliminary round date of 11 January when Croatia face Serbia.

Tickets are also going quickly in Norway, where Trondheim hosts two preliminary round groups. Matches on Saturday and Sunday 10-11 January, which include the hosts, France and reigning champions Spain have all but sold-out. However, tickets for the matches on the other days remain available.

With interest high across all host countries, fans are encouraged to book now to avoid disappointment. To check the availability and to purchase tickets, visit the official ticket website.


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
