NEWS ROUND-UP: There are only six days remaining until the start of the EHF EURO 2020 and the teams are in top gear, ready to fulfil their dreams

Friendly games galore, more injuries and a team ready to go

With only a few days remaining, there is frantic anticipation before the start of the EHF EURO 2020 as the teams thoroughly prepare for the start of the competition.



The slate is full this weekend for friendly games, with all teams ready to go, while others still have injury headaches that will need decisions in the upcoming days.

Strong tournament to throw off in Spain



Spain are preparing for their EHF EURO trophy title defence with a friendly tournament that will take place in Torrelavega.



The Spanish side will have their plate full in the next three days, with three tough friendly games.



First, they will meet Portugal, before facing Poland and Russia in the remaining games in the next two days.

All four sides will feature in the EHF EURO 2020, but none of them will clash in the preliminary round.

Scandinavian derby in Metz



The traditional Golden League will be hosted in Metz and Paris in the next few days, with France, Norway, Denmark and Serbia taking part.



The French side will host Serbia in the first game on Friday, while Denmark will lock horns with Norway, but without right wing Lasse Svan.



The Flensburg player is still nursing a shoulder injury, but he hopes to be ready in time for the EHF EURO 2020 throw-off.

On Sunday, the teams move to Paris, where France meet Denmark, while Norway end their preparation for the home championship against Serbia.

Johan Hansen bliver en del af truppen, når Håndboldherrerne møder 🇳🇴 og 🇫🇷 ved Golden League i Frankrig om få dage. Lasse Svan drager også med, men sparres i de to kampe. #hndbld #håndbold #ikkeforamatører pic.twitter.com/UxbMkicAxy — Dansk Håndbold Forbund (@dhf_haandbold) December 30, 2019

Yellow for Switzerland

The traditional Yellow Cup tournament in Winterthur also starts today, and three EHF EURO teams will take part.



Hosts Switzerland will make their comeback in the EHF EURO after a 14-year hiatus.

They will face Ukraine, Tunisia and Netherlands in the next three days, which is good preparation for a tough group F against Slovenia, Poland and co-hosts Sweden.



However, an ankle injury means playmaker Jonas Schelker misses out on his first ever European Championship.

Injury headaches for Hungary

Hungary play their last test game against Czech Republic on Saturday, but coach Istvan Gulyas is still sweating over the fitness of several key players.



Centre back Mate Lekai and left back Richard Bodo are still doubtful and the decision on their participation will be taken later this week.

Lekai had knee surgery two months ago and has not played since then, while Bodo is nursing a shoulder injury and missed the friendly game against Austria on Monday.

Ready to roll



The EHF EURO 2020 will undoubtedly be very emotional for Ljubomir Vranjes, as the Swedish-born coach became head coach of Slovenia only a few weeks ago, but the Slovenian side looks ready to roll.



They completed their first training session in 2020 yesterday, with top players like Urh Kastelic, Miha Zarabec and Dean Bombac reporting for duty.



The Slovenian side will play a friendly game against Montenegro on Saturday in Ptuj.

Prvi trening reprezentance v letu 2020 se je začel. Na njem tudi zadnji manjkajoči členi - @DeanBombac, Nejc Cehte, @u_lesjak90, Urh Kastelic in Miha Zarabec. 🤾‍♂‍🇸🇮#miSlovenci #dreamwinremember pic.twitter.com/4EBW0xj2Fm — Rokometna zveza SLO (@rzs_si) January 2, 2020

TEXT: